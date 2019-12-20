Kris Jenner Has a Life-Size Wax Figure of Herself in Her Home: 'It's Insane'

When it comes to home decor, Kris Jenner has one item in her house that has guests doing a double-take.

During a dinner party with daughter Kim Kardashian and family friends Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Wednesday night, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 64, revealed she has a life-size wax figure of herself in her home.

Jenner posted several videos of the uncanny statue on Instagram Stories, sharing that both Kardashian, 39, and Teigen, 34, were both in awe of her doppelgänger.

According to the momager, the Hollywood Wax Museum specifically made the figure for her.

In the clips, the lifelike statue of Jenner — wearing a tuxedo modeled after the mother of six’s favorite Dolce and Gabbana suit — is tucked beside a bar in her lounge.

“You guys have no idea how real this looks. It’s insane,” Kardashian remarked in a video shared to her own Instagram Stories.

“It’s exact — down to the little mark she has,” she continued, pointing to a beauty mark on its chin. “This is her exact hairline. I can’t even tell you how creepy and amazing this is.”

Likewise, Teigen was taken back by the wax twin. As seen in a video shared by Jenner, the supermodel appeared completely mesmerized by the figure as she sat in front of it, staring into its eyes.

“Okay, Chrissy is obsessed with me,” Jenner quipped. “She’s staring at it like it’s me, but it’s not even me.”

The wax figure was the same one Jenner had unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York City this May. The statue was presented for the first time ever along with ones made in the likeness of her five daughters.

Earlier this year, the family matriarch opened up about decorating her dream home to Architectural Digest. While her look-alike bust wasn’t featured in the house tour, Jenner did show other rooms — including her massive walk-in closet complete with a wall of coveted Hermes Birkin bags — in the magazine spread.

“I wanted my home to feel like a sanctuary, perfectly calm and peaceful,” Kris told AD of the property she purchased for a reported $9.9 million in December 2017.

“Every single space gives me pleasure. Every time you turn a corner, you find something beautiful, something delicious,” she said. “I truly can’t wait to come home every day.”