The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch said she prayed to get through the stress of the trial

Kris Jenner Is 'Happy' After Family Wins Defamation Trial Against Blac Chyna: 'I Live in My Faith'

During an interview just hours after a legal decision was handed down in the defamation trial against Blac Chyna, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch said on the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala that she's satisfied with her family's victory.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm just happy it's over," Jenner, 66, told Variety.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals Credit: Getty

When asked what the "toughest part" of the trial was, Jenner pointed to the stress of the court case in general. "Going through it," she responded. "But I'm glad it's over."

She added that to cope through the difficulties, she turned to prayer. "I live in my faith," Jenner said. "And just hope that that's enough, and yeah. I'm glad it's over, and I'm glad it's over for the girls."

On Monday, a California jury reached a final verdict in the defamation case filed by Chyna — born Angela White — against the Kardashian family. They declared that the Kardashian-Jenner family were cleared of all the key questions. No monetary damages were awarded to Chyna, 33.

The verdict comes five years after Chyna filed the defamation suit. In April, she expanded on why she chose to take ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's family to court.

Kris Jenner attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); Rob Kardashian arrives at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino for a Memorial Day weekend celebration on May 25, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/WireImage) ; Blac Chyna attends the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty; Steven Lawton/WireImage; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty;

"When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS," she wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong,'" she continued. "And what they did was so wrong. I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors — the lies that were told and the damage that was done."

Chyna and Rob split in 2017 after welcoming a daughter Dream Kardashian, now 5.

In testimony last Wednesday, Rob explained how the relationship with Chyna affected him.