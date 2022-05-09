Kris Jenner Receives Mother's Day Flowers from Tristan Thompson, Scott Disick and Pete Davidson

Kris Jenner also received floral bouquets from some of her children, including daughters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as son Rob Kardashian

Kris Jenner was feeling all the love on Mother's Day.

The Kardashians star, 66, revealed in a series of Instagram Story posts on Sunday that she received numerous floral arrangements from various members of her extended family in honor of the special holiday.

In her posts, Kris showed off flowers from two of her children's exes — Tristan Thompson and Scott Disick. (Thompson, 31, has had an on-off relationship with Khloé Kardashian, who he shares a daughter with, while Disick, 38, previously dated Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares three kids.)

Pete Davidson, who is currently dating Kim Kardashian, similarly sent Kris a bouquet of colorful flowers as well.

Kris also shared that she received floral gifts from some of her daughters in posts, including Kim, 41, Khloé, 37, and Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Son Rob Kardashian sent his mom an arrangement featuring red flowers.

kris jenner Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

Kris celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday by taking a stroll down memory lane and reflecting on her role as a matriarch in a candid Instagram post.

Sharing a selection of throwback photographs of herself, her children, and her grandchildren from throughout the years, Kris began the caption of her post, "Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life."

kris jenner Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

Calling each of her six children "my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!!" the proud mom continued, "I thank God every day for making me your mom and for blessing me with so much love! I am so proud of each of you."

Kris then gave a shoutout to her daughters who are mothers, stating, "You all inspire me and teach me new things about motherhood every day. You are the best mommies and I couldn't be more proud of you! I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!!"

The grandmother of 11 concluded her lengthy post: "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. ❤️❤️ #HappyMothersDay."

Kris recently opened up to PEOPLE about her Mother's Day plans and how she was gearing up to celebrate a "fabulous" holiday.

Typically, their family's Mother's Day celebration "usually involves a fabulous breakfast or brunch," in addition to quality time with the family, and "just doing absolutely nothing," she said.

kris jenner Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

And though the famous family had yet to finish working out details for their Sunday celebration, Jenner said one thing was certain: "We're just all going to be together."