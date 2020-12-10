The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shelled out for the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Kris Jenner Is the First Owner of New $330K Rolls-Royce in North America

Kris Jenner just added another luxury car to her collection.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 65, is the first owner of the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost in North America, car dealership O'Gara Coach announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday. The new edition is priced at $332,500, according to luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are thrilled that the first Ghost delivered in North America went to our beloved client @krisjenner," O'Gara Coach captioned of a black-and-white photo of Kris posing next to the car.

The new car is not the first Rolls-Royce in Kris' collection, and she and her famous family have quite the history of giving and receiving cars as gifts.

For Kris' 63rd birthday, daughter Kylie Jenner, 23, surprised her mom with a 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta red Ferrari — her "dream car."

RELATED VIDEO: Keeping Up with the Kardashians Is Ending After 20 Seasons

Two years prior, in 2016, the family gifted Jenner and her mom Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon with two 1950s-era Ford Thunderbirds for Christmas.