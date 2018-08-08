Kris Jenner Eats a Cricket to Avoid Confirming Rumored Engagement to Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner would neither confirm nor deny her rumored engagement to boyfriend Corey Gamble during a visit to The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday.
Back in July, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager, 62, was first spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on that finger, leading many to wonder whether Gamble — her boyfriend of nearly four years — had popped the question.
But when asked about the rock by Corden during a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, Jenner chose to keep KarJenner fans guessing.
Instead, she smiled coyly — and chose to nibble on a dish of crickets in front of her.
“No, I am not going to answer,” she said, before the camera cut to Gamble, who appeared to be watching from backstage.
Corden wasn’t done prying, though. Before she took a bite, he joked that her ring was answer enough — a statement that had Jenner confessing, “This is not the ring.”
“But there is a ring!” Corden said back, laughing.
Jenner laughed, but kept mum. Instead, she took a bite of the bug (and later spit it out).
Last year, Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that although their age difference doesn’t bother her (“Age is just a number”), she’s not looking to walk down the aisle again.
“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” she told DeGeneres in February 2017. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]’s book. Or Kourtney [Kardashian]’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”
A source previously told PEOPLE similarly, saying that “they will never get married.”
In July, Jenner and Gable enjoyed a picture-perfect vacation together in the South of France.
The couple made a stop at the famed Hotel du Cap Eden Roc. The famed waterfront hotel is a celeb hotspot, welcoming stars like Uma Thurman, Will Smith, Jessica Chastain and Jenner’s daughter Kendall, who come to town during the annual Cannes Film Festival.