Kris Jenner Gets Emotional Discussing Late Nicole Brown Simpson: 'Part of Me Just Gets So Angry'

Over 25 years after her brutal death, Kris Jenner is still affected by the loss of her friend Nicole Brown Simpson.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner and pal Faye Resnick grab lunch at Toscana, a famed Los Angeles restaurant they used to frequent with Nicole.

“It is very difficult being here, I have to tell you,” Resnick admits. “We had so many occasions here. I don’t know when you’ve been here, but the last time I was here was with you and Nicole.”

“We sat right over there,” Jenner recalls. “And I could tell you what she ordered — she ordered the white fish with the spinach and the roasted potatoes. And I think she had a margarita.”

The waiter stops by their table to inform them that in honor of its 30th anniversary, the restaurant is offering the exact menu that was designed at the time.

“That just gave me chills,” Jenner says.

“The fact that we’re looking at the same menus we all had when we were going there all those years ago with Nicole — I feel like it was just meant to be, that this is where we are to celebrate her life,” she continues.

As fans know, O.J. Simpson‘s ex-wife Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman were violently murdered in 1994. Jenner’s husband at the time, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., was a friend of Simpson’s and served as one of the NFL star’s defense attorneys during the infamous trial. Jenner had been close with both Simpson and Brown, and she stood by the Simpson children after Brown’s death.

Though he was acquitted of the double-murders in October 1995, Simpson was deemed liable for the deaths in 1997 in a civil case brought by the two victims’ families. In 2008, he was convicted for his role in the armed robbery and kidnapping of two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas. He was released from prison in 2017 after serving nine years.

Recalling the tragedy over lunch in the clip, Jenner, 63, fights back tears. “I wasn’t going to cry,” she says.

“I think I’ve realized that I’ve latched onto the legal side of stuff, rather than deal with the emotional side of myself that just misses my girlfriend,” she admits.

“You can’t explain this to anybody,” she adds. “There’s a part of me that just gets so angry that I mask my emotions of sadness because I can be angry.”

