Kris Jenner Gets Emotional over Rumors She Had an Affair with O.J. Simpson in New KUWTK Trailer

The return of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is just days away — and season 17 promises drama all around.

In a new trailer, each member of the famous family is going through their own personal turmoil, starting with matriarch Kris Jenner, who apparently experiences some health problems.

“For some reason, things are a little bit off,” she says before appearing in a neck brace surrounded by EMTs later in the trailer.

But Kris, 63, is also going through it emotionally. In another scene, she gets upset over tabloid rumors that she had an affair with O.J. Simpson.

“They printed a story that I was sleeping with O.J.,” she tells daughter Khloé Kardashian. “After 25 years, you’d think it just wouldn’t be a thing.” (Over the years, both the Kardashian family and Simpson have dismissed the long-circulated conspiracy theory that Kris and Simpson had an affair while she was married to Robert Kardashian Sr., resulting in Khloé’s birth.)

The trailer also teases Khloé Kardashian still reeling from Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal, Scott Disick and Corey Gamble at each other’s throats and a serious health scare for Kim Kardashian West.

“I feel this in my bones,” says Kim, 38, in one scene. “I probably have lupus.”

“Let’s just stay positive until we get some results,” Kris urges.

Last but not least, expect more drama between Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters. (She regularly butts heads with Kim and Khloé, 35, over work commitments.)

“She doesn’t want to work, she has too many f—ing boundaries, she’s out,” Kim fumes.

But Kourtney, 40, just wants to escape. “I can’t wait to move away,” she says.

“So just do it already,” Khloé fires back.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians season 17 premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!