Kris Jenner Defends Scott Disick After Reports He Was 'Excommunicated' from Family: 'We Love Him'

Kris Jenner is setting the record straight about Scott Disick's relationship with her family.

After an outlet reported that the Flip It Like Disick star had been excluded from the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kris, 66, took it upon herself to clear up the rumors by responding to the report on Instagram.

"Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family….," she wrote in the comment section of the post reporting the news. "He's the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family…."

"We love him and not true! 🥰😍," Kris added.

On Friday, an outlet revealed that a source close to Disick, 39, — who shares three kids: Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7, with Kourtney Kardashian — said he has been "excommunicated" from the famous family.

"Ever since Kourtney got married, he doesn't spend as much time with that whole group," the insider told the outlet. "He's been kind of excommunicated because the priority is Travis."

"He had to regroup who his relationships are," the source said.

Although Kourtney, 43, is now married to Travis Barker — Disick remains a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, at least according to Kris.

The report came after Disick was recently involved in a car accident in Calabasas, California, last weekend, where he suffered minor injuries.

According to a release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau, deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station responded to an incident on Sunday involving the father-of-three. Officials arrived on the scene and "contacted the driver, Scott Disick, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle."

"It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed and alcohol was not a factor," the release stated. "Mr. Disick suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment. He was picked up from the scene by family members and his vehicle was towed away per his request."

TMZ was the first to report the accident news. According to the outlet, Disick had been driving a Lamborghini SUV when the collision occurred.

And though he has not spoken out publicly about the car accident, Disick has been active on social media since it happened and was also spotted out in Malibu with a friend on Thursday.