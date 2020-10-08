Kris Jenner Cries Over Kourtney and Kim Kardashian's KUWTK Fight: 'I Just Feel Really Bad'

Kris Jenner doesn't like to see her kids fight.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner becomes emotional while talking to daughter Kourtney Kardashian about an incident that happened last season.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I just wanted to tell you that I watched the episode this morning on the way to shoot today," she says. "I just feel really bad."

In the episode in question, which aired during season 18, an argument between Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney, 40, turned shockingly physical after the makeup mogul implied that her sister isn’t a hard worker.

During the expletive-filled fight, Kourtney threw a water bottle at Kim. It ended with both sisters scratching and hitting each other.

"I just wanted to tell you that if you need somebody to talk to that we should sit down," Jenner says in the clip, holding back tears. "I just feel really bad."

Image zoom E! Entertainment/YouTube

Kourtney also becomes emotional, saying that while she was upset at the time, she's since moved on.

"Thank you. I'm fine," she says. "I'm fine now, it's just like everyone was ganging up on me for like two f------ years. I feel fine now. It's just such a natural thing in our family, what everyone does, if anyone goes anyway against what everyone else is doing, it just seems like they just attack."

"I feel better now," she adds.

And even Khloé Kardashian, who was present during the fight, admits that seeing the altercation play out on television brings up painful memories.

"Kourtney and I have really been working on our relationship," she says. "Before the fight episode aired, we were really reconnecting, things were better. And then of course when the episode airs, all that we've already gone through and worked through our stuff, it brings up old emotions again."

"It makes me really, really sad to see the divide between all of us," she adds. "I love Kourtney and I want her to feel loved and valued by me too."