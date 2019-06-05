Kris Jenner Cries as Kim Kardashian Takes Over Her Christmas Eve Party: 'Changing of the Guards'

Every year, Kris Jenner throws a lavish Christmas Eve party at her Calabasas home — but last year, Kim Kardashian West took over hosting duties.

A sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians reveals the emotional moment the decision was made after Kris, 63, asks for her daughter’s party planning advice.

“You’re a little tough on me as far as doing the same thing every year, so I just don’t want to disappoint anybody,” explains Kris, 63.

“I just think the kids have evolved from having it just be your friends,” says Kim, 38. “It’s kind of like, this older party.”

“There’s reindeer and hot dog on a stick!” Kris replies.

“It’s a bunch of people we don’t know,” Kim insists. “There’s literally people we don’t know.”

“The time has come that maybe we switch the location and we have it here at our house,” she continues. “I know Kanye [West] loves to put things together, so if he knows that we’re doing a Christmas Eve party, he’ll have so many ideas. We just have a different vibe and a different energy. We all collectively, all the siblings, feel that way.”

As it dawns on Kris that she has been “outnumbered,” she can’t help but get emotional.

“Well, that makes me sad,” she says.

“I want you to give us your blessing,” Kim says. “I don’t want to just steal it from you.”

“No, I want you guys to be able to do this until you’re my age and one of your kids takes over. That’s the joy,” Kris says as she begins to cry. “It’s just the thought of actually not doing at my house. … I’m getting emotional. It makes me sad. It does. It makes me so sad. It’s just that magic that you can make, and make everybody feel so amazing on one night a year. It’s that love.”

“You’re making me cry seeing you cry,” Kim says, starting to tear up. “It’s just a party.”

“I know, but it’s not just a party. It’s changing of the guards,” Kris says. “Well, you can have the party. It’s the right thing.”

In a confessional, Kim lays out her vision for the party.

“Our Christmas Eve party was always this fun party that I just remember being friends and family and my grandparents and cousins. It was just the best night ever,” she says. “But my mom’s been doing it for so long that it’s turned into something different. It’s kind of a party just for my mom and mostly her friends.”

“We want it to be a place that we can just have fun and it’s all of our friends and definitely family and my mom’s friends, too,” she continues. “But a good mix of both so we can have a good time and really just enjoy each other.”

And enjoy each other they did: The star-studded affair, which transformed Kim and Kanye’s $60 million compound into a winter wonderland, is estimated to have cost about $1.3 million.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!