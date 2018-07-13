Kris Jenner Says She Couldn't Afford to 'Buy a Tomato' After Robert Kardashian Divorced Her

Kris Jenner may be the matriarch to one of reality television’s richest families, but she wasn’t always so well-off.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News Channel’s OBJECTified, opening up about the financial challenges she faced after her divorce from the late Robert Kardashian Sr.

Jenner said Kardashian — a high-powered businessman and attorney — cut off her credit cards.

“I didn’t have anything,” she recalled. “I went to the market one day and my credit card didn’t work. I had a market credit card and I’m like, ‘I can’t even buy a tomato.’ ”

Jenner and Kardashian were married from 1978-1991 and welcomed four children together: Kourtney, 39, Kim, 37, Khloé, 34, and Rob, 31.

Splash

In a sneak peek at the interview, set to air Sunday, Jenner, 62, also got candid about how her infidelity tore their marriage apart.

“I married Robert when I was 22 years old and I got pregnant on my honeymoon — I had the happiest life you could’ve dreamt about,” she told host Harvey Levin. “But when you’re in something, sometimes people think the grass is always greener and that was like what I think I went through at some point.”

Asked about her “affair with a soccer player,” Jenner acknowledged that it’s true.

“I did, I did,” she said. “Which wasn’t — nothing I’m proud of. When I look back on it now, probably one of my biggest regrets in my life is that that marriage fell apart.”

Kardashian Sr. was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and died less than eight weeks later, at age 59, on Sept. 30, 2003.