Kris Jenner, 63, Pays Tribute to 'My Ride or Die' Corey Gamble on His 38th Birthday

Kris Jenner is sending her boyfriend Corey Gamble big birthday wishes as he turns 38.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch, 63, shared a photo of the couple to Instagram on Saturday, showing the duo posing together while holding hands.

“Happy Birthday to my Ride or Die!!! You are amazing babe @Coreygamble,” she wrote. “I love you!! Thank you for everything you do for all of us… you are always holding it down. #love #HBcorey!!!”

The message came days after Jenner’s own birthday on Monday. Celebrating the milestone with Gamble, Tommy Hilfiger and the designer’s wife Dee, Jenner was treated to a flight on Hilfiger’s private plane. “Thank you @Coreygamle for all of the birthday love and surprises,” she later wrote on Instagram.

Jenner and Gamble have been dating since November 2014, following her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner — to whom she was married from 1991 to 2014. Kris was also married to the late Robert Kardashian Sr. from 1978 to 1991.

Last year, Kris told Ellen DeGeneres that though her age difference with Gamble doesn’t bother her (“age is just a number”), she’s not looking to walk down the aisle again.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” she said. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]‘s book. Or Kourtney [Kardashian]‘s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

A source recently told PEOPLE the same thing, insisting that Gamble and Jenner “will never get married.”

Meanwhile, it’s been a stressful few days for the KarJenner family, who have been among the many people affected by the three deadly wildfires quickly burning through California.

Kourtney Kardashian evacuated from her Calabasas home and sought refuge in sister Kendall Jenner’s house, though she told fans on Saturday morning that the blaze had spared her home.

Kim Kardashian West evacuated her Hidden Hills home as well, uniting with Khloé Kardashian — who had been saying with brother Rob Kardashian and his daughter Dream. “Trying to get my mind off of this fire and snuggling with my niece,” Kim tweeted Friday, sharing a photo of her with Khloé’s 6-month-old daughter True. “We are all safe and that’s all that matters.”

Kendall’s younger sister Kylie Jenner updated her fans about the fire on her Instagram Story, saying, “Fire is so close to my house hoping everyone is staying safe. I’m hoping for the best.”

Lastly, Caitlyn told fans she safely evacuated from her Malibu home. “Don’t know if the house made it or not, it’s still up in the air,” Caitlyn said in a video shared on Instagram Friday. According to a photo published by TMZ, Caitlyn’s home was safe as of Saturday.

To help victims of the California wildfires, visit the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and the California Fire Foundation for more information.