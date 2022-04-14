From meeting in Ibiza to jet-setting around the world, here’s everything you need to know about Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s relationship

After her high-profile divorce, Kris Jenner has found happiness with boyfriend Corey Gamble. Jenner, 66, and Gamble, 41, first met at a party in 2014, when the Kardashian family matriarch was in the midst of her split from then-husband Caitlyn Jenner. But that didn't stop Gamble from approaching Jenner to introduce himself — and the rest was history.

It didn't take long for the couple to become inseparable, and they were spotted on dinner dates and even a trip to Mexico just months after meeting. And while it seemed like things were heating up between the two, they remained coy about their relationship status for quite some time. Even Jenner's children were left wondering what was going on between the pair.

In a 2015 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian expressed her concerns about the new relationship, prompting Jenner to confess to the cameras: "It's so annoying that my own family is being so judgmental because all I really want to do is live my life."

Jenner and Gamble kept the exact details of their relationship from the public eye until 2015 when they made things Instagram official. From meeting in Ibiza to jet-setting around the world, here's the complete breakdown of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble's relationship timeline.

August 2014: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble meet for the first time

Jenner and Gamble first connected while they were both in Ibiza to attend the 40th birthday party of their mutual friend, fashion designer Riccardo Tisci. Jenner was separated from her then-husband Caitlyn Jenner, and the former couple was in the middle of divorce proceedings. At the time, Gamble was employed by Scooter Braun and was serving as Justin Bieber's tour manager.

Early October 2014: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are spotted at dinner together

In early October, Jenner and Gamble were spotted out to dinner in Sherman Oaks, California, and a fan snapped several photos of them. When a blogger reached out to Gamble to ask about the outing, he said he was looking forward to the relationship taking "its course on a deeper level."

October 2014: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend Life Is Beautiful music festival together

While it's not clear exactly when Jenner and Gamble made their relationship official, they were spotted together while attending the Life Is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas a few months after meeting. In a photo shared by Kim Kardashian, Jenner and Gamble could be seen standing close together before boarding a private jet to the event. The pair cozied up while watching a set from Kanye West at the festival and later hung out at Kim's 34th birthday party at Tao Las Vegas.

November 2014: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble celebrate her 59th birthday with a quick trip to Mexico

Ahead of her 59th birthday, Jenner jetted to Mexico with Gamble for a quick getaway. Upon their return to Los Angeles, the rumored couple was spotted showcasing plenty of PDA as they unloaded their suitcases at home. While they still hadn't confirmed their relationship status, Jenner did spend her big day on Nov. 5 with Gamble by her side, including dinner at Stack and a night out at 1 OAK in Las Vegas.

March 2015: Corey Gamble makes his debut on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

In March, Gamble made his debut on Keeping Up with the Kardashians in a big way. Not only did Jenner's daughters discuss their mom's new relationship, but they also shared a little bit of TMI about the couple. Kim, who was living with Jenner at the time, revealed she overheard the duo getting intimate, and complained about the "banging" and "moaning" sounds she heard when Gamble stayed over. The sisters also expressed concern about the couple's "creepy" age difference and that Jenner might be rushing into things.

"I'm worried about Mom a little bit. She doesn't listen to me when I'm like, 'You know, you should really take it slow' … I just hope that my mom really thinks things through because I don't want her to rush into anything," Kim said during the episode.

Meanwhile, Jenner thought her daughter's concerns were without warrant, saying, "I can't do anything without getting criticized. It's uncomfortable. It's like everybody wants answers, everybody wants to know what the title is. It's like you're a bunch of haters… I don't think I would ever get married again… We'll see. I don't have a crystal ball."

April 2015: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble make things Instagram official with the help of Billy Ray Cyrus

Friends and family got some clarity about Jenner and Gamble's relationship when they made things Instagram official in April with a photo from a double date with Billy Ray Cyrus and his then-wife Tish.

"Good time... Goood food... @billyraycyrus @tishcyrus@krisjenner," Gamble wrote on his Instagram.

October 2015: Kris Jenner gets a little too candid about her sex life with her daughter

During the season 10 finale of KUWTK, Jenner reflected on a recent trip she had taken with Gamble — and basically called him her boyfriend. Later in the episode, she spoke about the couple's sex life, which visibly disgusted Khloé Kardashian. "I literally probably have too much sex. I'm exhausted," Jenner said during the episode.

May 2016: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble make their red carpet debut at the Met Gala

In May, the couple made their red carpet debut at one of the biggest events of the year: the Met Gala. Jenner and Gamble went for all-black attire for their big night out at the exclusive affair.

October 2017: Kim Kardashian sparks split rumors between Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Kim Kardashian briefly had fans thinking that Jenner and Gamble had split after sharing a photo of her mom and writing, "Caption this.... mine is SWF," which stands for Single White Female. Shortly after, Kardashian seemed to have realized what her caption was stirring up, and removed "SWF" from her note.

January 2018: Khloé Kardashian expresses concern about Kris Jenner's relationship with Corey Gamble on KUWTK

While all of the Kardashian sisters initially were skeptical about their mom's relationship with Gamble, Khloé still remained on the fence several years into the partnership. During an episode of KUWTK that aired in January 2018, Khloé asked Gamble why he was often standoffish with her, saying that she wanted to be "comfortable" with their relationship.

"I like all of y'all, but y'all are girls. I'm a dude and I know how that s--- can go," Gamble explained. "I'm a young dude dating your mom. Y'all are not really my f---ing kids. We are technically peers," he said on the show.

July 2018: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble take a romantic vacation

Despite the tension between Gamble and Jenner's daughter, the couple moved forward with their relationship and headed on vacation to the South of France. The duo docked their yacht off the coast of Antibes on the French Riviera and were seen holding hands during outings in the town.

August 2018: Kris Jenner begins wearing a diamond on her ring finger

Not long after their French vacation, Jenner sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted wearing a large diamond on her ring finger. The reality star didn't do much to dispel the gossip when she was asked about it on The Late Late Show With James Corden. When the host mentioned the ring during a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, Jenner chose to eat a cricket instead of answering any questions.

Soon after, Jenner revealed she had no plans to marry again in the future. During an appearance on celebrity lawyer Laura Wasser's podcast, Divorce Sucks with Laura Wasser, Jenner explained that she felt she had already done "the big wedding" and didn't see a need to do it again.

"You know, you never say never, but I often say it's just not what I think I need to do again based on my past," he said. "I'm in a really great relationship right now, and I'm happy and I don't want to mess that up…I don't have the need to put on a long, white dress and walk down an aisle. I've done that. I've had the big wedding, I've had the babies and the kids…I think that I just feel really grateful and blessed for my past experiences and I'm looking forward to my future and I just don't think that I want to go there."

November 2018: Corey Gamble hosts a birthday party for Kris Jenner

In celebration of Jenner's 63rd birthday, Gamble organized a day full of surprises for his girlfriend, which started with a ride on pal Tommy Hilfiger's private jet. After having a slice of cake at 35,000 feet, the couple later spent the evening with friends and family.

"Thank you @coreygamble for all of the birthday love and surprises!!!! #amazingday #memories #happybirthday," Jenner wrote on Instagram.

May 2019: Kanye West questions Corey Gamble's relationship with the Kardashians

Jenner and Gamble found themselves in the middle of some family drama when Kanye West confronted Gamble about his guarded nature during an episode of KUWTK. Recounting the events, Kim explained that West had bluntly asked Gamble why the Kardashian-Jenner clan had yet to meet his family.

While Kim didn't approve of West's delivery, she did understand his sentiment, considering how private Gamble had been since he started dating Jenner. Khloé Kardashian agreed with West — and tensions hit an all-time high during a family trip to Palm Springs. During the episode, Jenner confronted Khloé about her attitude towards Gamble.

"Nobody really slows down enough to take a look at it from a bird's eye view of my life. I want you to recognize that when you do question my relationship with Corey, it isn't okay and it hurts feelings. I think what you guys don't realize is Corey is really taking care of me like no one ever has in my entire life," Jenner said.

Khloé later apologized, telling her mom that she wanted her "to be happy" and didn't care who she dated as long as they were good to her.

That same month, Jenner and Gamble returned to the Met Gala, where they posed on the famous steps alongside Kim, West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, proving they had all moved on from the drama.

November 2019: Kris Jenner posts a loving note about Corey Gamble on his birthday

On Gamble's 39th birthday, Jenner penned a sweet tribute to her boyfriend. "Happy Birthday @coreygamble!!! I love you babe! Thank you for holding us all down and being such a rock. You are the most amazing partner, best friend and ride or die, and I am truly blessed to have you in my life. Thanks for being on this crazy journey with me. I love you❤️🙏," she captioned the post.

January 2020: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Adopt a Puppy Together

In early 2020, Jenner and Gamble added to their family when they adopted a tiny puppy from The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa in Los Angeles. The couple named the caramel-colored pup Bridgette, who happened to come from the same litter as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's puppy Petey. And while Jenner was very excited about the new puppy, Gamble later joked that he was the one who did all of the work.

"Kris is the one that wanted a dog, but I'm doing like, 99.7 percent of all dog duties. So what I think I've got to do now, is all the attention that I used to give Kris, I've got to just give it all to Bridgette. Maybe this could actually get her attention and she'll start giving me a little support and help on the parenting side," Corey later said on KUWTK.

May 2020: Kris Jenner opens up about her sex life with Corey Gamble … again

Several years after Jenner first dished on her sex life with Gamble, she shared that things were still hot and heavy while chatting with her best friend Faye Resnick. In the KUWTK bonus scene, Jenner joked that something must be wrong "because I'm always in the mood... Corey is like a walking, talking Luther Vandross song. He is so sexy always and all I want to do is like, cue the music," Jenner admitted.

March 2021: Kris Jenner calls Corey Gamble her "support system"

In early 2021, Jenner was still going strong with Gamble, speaking about him in an interview with WSJ. Magazine. When asked about their relationship, Jenner said that Gamble was an incredible support system who was loved by the rest of her family.

"He's the greatest guy, and he's just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight. He's a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him," Jenner shared.

November 2021: Corey Gamble posts sweet birthday message for "beautiful queen" Kris Jenner

In honor of Jenner's 66th birthday, Gamble took to social media to share a carousel of photos from their 7 years together. "Happpppppy Birthday my Beautiful Queen!! Love you Deep bab. Cheers To the best mother & more decades of Love and good health with u @krisjenner ❤️❤️," Gamble wrote.

November 2021: Kris Jenner shares a birthday tribute for Corey Gamble

Just days later, Jenner penned her own birthday tribute for Gamble, writing an emotional message about how special he is to her.

"Happy birthday to my love @coreygamble !! You are the most amazing partner, best friend, confidant, travel aficionado, therapist, problem solver, golf buddy, protector, advisor, and the best, most wonderful man to my kids and my grandkids!!! You are such a special part of my heart and soul and I love you so very much babe… thank you for all you are in my life!! I am truly blessed …. ❤️🙏😍🥰," Jenner wrote.

February 2022: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble host Valentine's Day dinner for their friends

