Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Go Out in L.A. as Kim Kardashian Supports Kanye West in Wyoming

Like mother, like daughter!

Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner showed their allegiance and love to dear friends and family members in both Wyoming and California on Thursday.

While the Kimoji creator was in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at husband Kanye West’s intimate album listening party, the family matriarch supported her close friend, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, at the American Woman premiere party at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. (American Woman, which premieres June 7, is a new drama series Richards is co-executive producing inspired by her childhood in the ’70s.)

Mother of six Jenner, 62, donned a blazer-style and plunging black dress, which she accessorized with a diamond necklace. Jenner’s long-term boyfriend, Corey Gamble, also attended the party and sported a blue blazer, a black shirt and black pants.

At West’s party in Wyoming, the rapper, 40, revealed the seven new tracks off the EP titled simply YE. The album is now available on all streaming services.

A group of handpicked stars including Chris Rock, Jonah Hill, Big Sean and Pusha T, as well as media and industry heavyweights, gathered around bonfires to listen to the album with the Rocky Mountains in the background just after 10 p.m. local time.

The short seven tracks — featuring Kid Cudi, Ty Dolla $ign, John Legend and Nicki Minaj — addressed everything from his mental health and drug addiction to Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal and Kardashian West‘s reaction to his infamous declaration that slavery was a choice.

The cover, which Kardashian West, 37, tweeted, was shot on the way to the listening party, features an image of the mountains with a lime green text overlay reading, “I hate being bipolar it’s awesome.”

“Kanye seemed to be really at peace with himself,” a source in attendance at the listening party told PEOPLE. “When they played the record everyone was standing around a bonfire and dancing. The whole event was so well organized and chill and cool.”

Kardashian West was just as laidback, the onlooker revealed.

“Kim was there next to Kanye the whole time and looked to be having a lot of fun. She looked amazing! Earlier she was hanging out in the barn where they were serving food and drinks, just chilling, talking to people like 2Chainz,” the source said. “Everyone was taking pics but she didn’t care at all.”

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Jenner “can’t control” West and they don’t have a good relationship, though another insider insisted they “have never had a fight.”