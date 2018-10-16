Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Double-Date with Babyface and Wife Nicole in L.A.

Date night!

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles on Monday with producer/singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and his wife Nicole Pantenburg.

Jenner, wearing leather pants and a plaid pea coat, was all smiles as she exited Nobu Malibu arm-in-arm with Pantenburg.

Pantenburg and Edmonds, 59, have been together since 2007 and tied the knot in 2014.

Jenner, 62, and Gamble, 37, have been dating since November 2014, following her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner.

Last year, Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres that although their age difference doesn’t bother her — “age is just a number” — she’s not looking to walk down the aisle again.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” she said. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]‘s book. Or Kourtney [Kardashian]‘s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

A source previously told PEOPLE the same thing, insisting Gamble and Jenner “will never get married.”

But that didn’t stop the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch from playing coy about a possible engagement while appearing on the Late Late Show with James Corden in August.

After being asked about a diamond ring she wore on that finger during a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, Jenner opted to eat a cricket to avoid answering whether Gamble had popped the question.