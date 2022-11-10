Kris Jenner Celebrates 'the Most Amazing Partner' and 'Step Dad' Corey Gamble for His 42nd Birthday

Kris Jenner is celebrating her love for Corey Gamble on his birthday.

On Thursday, The Kardashians star shared a sweet Instagram post for Gamble's 42nd birthday.

Posting a series of photos of her and her longtime beau's special moments over the years, Jenner wrote, "Happy birthday my love @coreygamble!!!"

She saluted him as, "the most amazing partner, friend, uncle, step dad, travel aficionado, therapist, shopping teammate, most stylish, most patient, and most fabulous over all life coach!"

"Thank you for bringing so much love and light into my life."

Jenner, 67, added of Gamble, "You are so smart, kind, generous, funny, protective, and creative. You remind me every day how blessed and lucky we are and I'm so blessed to have you in my life. I love you babe ❤️🥰🎂"

In the comment section, Gamble showed appreciation for Jenner's heartfelt post and wrote, "Love u bab. Your my everything! [sic]"

He also received birthday wishes from Paris Hilton, who commented with several red heart Emojis.

Sara Foster swooned over Jenner and Gamble, calling them "Cuties 🥰" while Tommy Hilfiger wrote "Happy Birthday to my man and friend @coreygamble ! Love you Corey! ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎶🎶"

Jenner is no stranger to showing love to Gamble, who she has been dating since 2015.

In July, she opened up about how Gamble has helped her along her career journey.

"I think Corey is super. He's an amazing guy," she said. "He's really supportive and he's really dialed into a lot of the different things."

"He's very knowledgeable about a lot of the things that I work on, and he really helps me in trying to think through some of the decisions I make," she explained. "He's such a great person to bounce things off of. I really love his point of view on things."

Kris also raved about how her boyfriend is "a people person."

"Corey's really great with people and helping me navigate such a huge team and all the things that are happening," she said. "Everybody needs somebody to sort of run something by and help make decisions about the littlest things. It could be a travel, or it could be what you're doing that evening, or it could be what's going on at the office today. But it's really great to have him."

"He's astounding," she added.