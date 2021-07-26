Kris Jenner Celebrates Mom MJ Shannon's 87th Birthday: 'Thank You for Being Our Rock'
"You are the greatest mother, grandmother, friend and mentor," she wrote
Kris Jenner is showering mom Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon with love on her 87th birthday.
Kris, 65, posted a touching Instagram tribute on Monday, sharing several photos of the two over the years, including one of them dressed up as Wizard of Oz characters and snaps of MJ with her many grandchildren.
"Happy birthday mom!! You have always been my greatest inspiration, the one I can come to for anything," she wrote. "And if it weren't for your love, support and guidance, I wouldn't be the woman or the mother I am today."
"Thank you for being our rock. You are the greatest mother, grandmother, friend and mentor," she continued. "I thank God every day for choosing you to be my mom. Thank you for all you do for me and for our family. I love you more than you'll ever know. Xo."
Kendall Jenner, 25, also took to Instagram to post a picture of MJ in 1952 on her Story, noting that it's "a queen's birthday." And Kylie Jenner, 23, re-shared a fan account's post of a photo of the two on her Instagram Story, writing, "Happy birthday my beautiful MJ."
Kim Kardashian West, meanwhile, posted multiple photos of herself with MJ over the years.
"Happy 87th Birthday MJ!!! You are the woman who taught me my work ethic and have taught me so much about life, love and relationships," Kardashian, 40, captioned the post. "I'm so grateful to have you by my side to always go to when I need someone to keep it all the way real with me!"
"I love you so much and hope today is magical for you grandma," she added.
On an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that aired last year, Kris got emotional as she opened up about the challenges of being away from MJ amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (MJ had injured herself before lockdown began in 2020, resulting in her being stuck at home longer than most.)
"I just miss her," Kris said. "I feel so bad because she's lonely. She's been in that apartment for two months because of her fracture."
"I really miss MJ a lot. We always have things planned and talk about where we're going to go and what we're going to do," she continued. "The longer this goes, I'm feeling a sense of loss because I can't be with her."