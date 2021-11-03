Kris Jenner Celebrates Daughter Kendall Jenner's 26th Birthday: 'Love You Endlessly'
"Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die," Kris Jenner said of daughter Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's family and friends are sending her love on her 26th birthday.
Kris Jenner kicked off the birthday tributes bright and early on Wednesday to help her daughter celebrate her special day. The 65-year-old posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, which was accompanied by photos of the pair over the years.
"Happy happiest birthday to my amazing, kind, caring, compassionate, smart, gorgeous, intelligent, loving, brilliant, genuine, beautiful inside and out, coolest, most stylish daughter @kendalljenner who has the biggest heart and the most beautiful smile and who lights up every room she walks into," the mother of six wrote on Instagram.
"Kenny, you light up my life every single day and I am so proud of you!! Thank you for every single memory we have made and for always being my ride or die. You always have my back and I love chasing dreams together," she continued. "You will always be my little girl who all you wanted to do was ride your pony and grow up and be a supermodel!!!!!!!! You are such a huge gigantic part of my heart and I love you endlessly!!!! Mommy."
Kendall celebrated her 26th birthday with a Halloween-themed bash at Harriet's Rooftop in West Hollywood over the weekend, per Vogue. Stars in attendance included Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin, Doja Cat and The Weeknd.
Kendall dressed up as Martian Girl from Tim Burton's 1996 film Mars Attacks! Sharing the look across Instagram, she wrote: "Nice planet, we'll take it."
The model had a big year leading up to her birthday. Kendall has continued to grow her 818 Tequila brand, which she launched in May. And despite bidding adieu to Keeping Up with the Kardashians in June, she and her famous family are working on a new Hulu series.
She also took on a new gig in September as FWRD's creative director.
As for her personal life, Kendall and her boyfriend Devin Booker celebrated their one-year anniversary in June. A source previously told PEOPLE this is "the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship."