Kris Jenner Celebrates Kanye West's 43rd Birthday: You Are an 'Important Part of Our Family'

Happy Birthday, Kanye West!

The rapper celebrated his 43rd birthday on Monday with touching tributes from the Kardashian family. And sticking true to tradition, matriarch Kris Jenner was up bright and early to help kick-off West's special day.

"Happy Birthday @kanyewest!!" she tweeted. "You are an amazing son, father, husband, uncle, brother and friend... thank you for being such a special and important part of our family... I love you very much."

Along with the sweet message, she shared several photos of West alongside wife Kim Kardashian West and their four children; Psalm, 1, Chicago 2, Saint, 4, and North, 6.

Ahead of his birthday, West joined protestors from his hometown of Chicago marching in the wake of George Floyd's death. The rapper was photographed joining demonstrators on Thursday.

Donning a black face mask, West, 42, wore a dark gray hoodie, tan pants and what appeared to be Yeezy Season 2 sole boots.

In a video shared by a reporter for NBC Chicago, Trina Orlando, West stood as a fellow marcher yells: "We need everybody to stand where they are because we are going to march."

Along with marching, West also created a 529 college savings plan to fully cover tuition for Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna. He donated $2 million to support the families of and the legal funds for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

West's representative said he has also donated to several black-owned businesses in crisis in his hometown of Chicago and nationwide.

Last month, he celebrated his six-year wedding anniversary with Kim.