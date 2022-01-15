Kris Jenner Celebrates Granddaughter Chicago's 4th Birthday: 'You Bring Us So Much Joy' 

Kris Jenner is wishing her granddaughter a "magical" fourth birthday.

Jenner, 66, posted a loving tribute to Chicago West — the younger daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West — on Instagram Saturday to celebrate her granddaughter turning four years old.

To mark the occasion, Jenner shared a collection of photos featuring herself and her granddaughter. In the first snap, she and Chicago pose for a black-and-white portrait, while in the second, Chicago stands outside alone smiling while holding a popsicle.

Jenner included photos of herself holding Chicago, her granddaughter playing with a puppy, and Chicago dressing up as a princess. Jenner's collection also featured sweet family moments like a photo of herself and Chicago with Kardashian, 40, and another with Jenner's own mom and Chicago's great-grandma, MJ.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Chicago!!!!," Jenner wrote in the caption of her post. "You have the sweetest spirit and always have the cutest little smile on your face with the softest little voice and your precious laughter lights up wherever you are!"

"You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and niece and I can't believe you are now four years old!," she continued. "You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day."

Jenner ended her post by writing, "I love you so much Chi Chi!!!!! Have the most magical day!!"

Chicago is one of Jenner's 10 grandchildren. She is also grandma to Psalm, 2, True, 3, Stormi, 3, Dream, 5, Saint, 6, Reign, 7, North, 8, Penelope, 9, and Mason, 12. She is about to become a grandmother of 11 when her daughter Kylie Jenner gives birth to her second child.

Kris often posts sweet messages to mark her family members' birthdays on social media. She shared a similarly heartfelt shoutout last year when Chicago turned three.

"Happy birthday to my precious little angel Chicago! You are the best daughter, the best granddaughter, the best sister, the best cousin and I'm so proud of you!" Kris wrote at the time.