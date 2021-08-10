Kris Jenner Celebrates 'Most Amazing Daughter' Kylie Jenner's 24th Birthday: 'Love You So Much'

"You have brought all of us so much joy," she wrote of her youngest daughter

Kris Jenner is celebrating her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, on her special day.

Kicking off Kylie's 24th birthday Tuesday, Kris shared a slideshow on Instagram with photos of the beauty mogul over the years.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday to my littlest angel @kyliejenner!!!! I can't believe how fast time goes by!!!" Kris, 65, captioned the post. "If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats …. And playing with my makeup!!!!!!"

She continued, "You have brought all of us so much joy!!! You are the most amazing mommy!!!! The most amazing daughter, sister, friend, confidant and advisor and you are so wise beyond your years. You are so kind, generous beyond belief and so loyal, compassionate, and loving. You make every day extraordinary and your talent and creativity in everything you do amazes me."

"Thank you for being an inspiration to so many …especially me," she added. "I love you so much and I am blessed to be your mommy."

On her Instagram Story, Kris posted more photos of Kylie, including one of her as a baby and another of her visiting Santa Claus. Kourtney Kardashian also honored her sister on her own Instagram Story.

Kourtney, 41, re-shared videos of the pair that were posted by a fan account. In two of the clips, Kylie and Kourtney are shown joking around while having a fake fight.

Kim Kardashian West, 40, marked the occasion on social media as well. "Happy Birthday Ky!" she wrote on her Story. "I love you so much! You will always be my baby sis and I'm here for you no matter what!"

Posting a present day photo of the duo, Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner wrote on her Story: "Happy birthday to my baby sister!"

Kendall, 25, also uploaded a photo of her holding onto Kylie when they were young children. "I will hold you like this forever and ever," the model wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kylie also received birthday acknowledgments from Travis Scott, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi. Scott, 30, posted a photo of the duo outside of a food truck and wrote: "WAKE UP IT'S YOOOO BDAAYYYYYY."