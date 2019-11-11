Kardashian/Jenner Relationships
Kris Jenner Celebrates Corey Gamble's 39th Birthday with Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian

Kris Jenner and her three eldest daughters celebrated Corey Gamble with a Dallas Cowboys-themed birthday over the weekend

By Natalie Stone
November 11, 2019

Happy birthday, Corey Gamble!

In honor of her boyfriend’s 39th birthday over the weekend, Kris Jenner and daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian threw a Dallas Cowboys-themed party on Sunday evening.

Following the 2019 People’s Choice Awards — where the momager and her three eldest children took home the award for best reality show and Khloé also nabbed the best reality star award — the group partied the night away at Gamble’s dinner party, which was held in what appeared to be the private room of a restaurant.

“Now we are at dinner for Corey’s birthday. How cute is this? We all know he loves the Dallas Cowboys,” Kim, 39, said in her Instagram Story as she filmed the table decor, which included purple, pink and white roses and candles, and chairs covered with Dallas Cowboys T-shirts, which had No. 39 and Gamble’s last name printed on them.

Kim then captured the birthday boy giving Kris, 64, a kiss on the cheek under the balloon-filled ceiling.

RELATED: Who Is Corey Gamble? Everything You Need to Know About Kris Jenner’s Longtime Boyfriend

Among the party-goers were longtime Kardashian-Jenner family friends Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

In her Instagram Story, Kim captured Hilton, 60, and Richards, 50, dancing beside Kris, which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned, “me, Paris [Hilton] & Kourtney in 20 years.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian/ Instagram
Kim Kardashian/ Instagram
Kim Kardashian/ Instagram
Kim Kardashian/ Instagram
Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram

To make his birthday extra special, Khloé, 35, baked and decorated a Dallas Cowboys cake for Gamble, which Kris documented on her Instagram Story. “My God, you guys, Khloé made the cutest cake for Corey because she knows he loves the Dallas Cowboys,” Kris said as she filmed the blue and white cake.

“Wait, wait, wait, get my finger going in. I want to taste it,” Gamble said as he took a pinch off the cake. “Damn, Khloé did good,” he complimented as he licked his fingers and Kris said, “Good job, Khloé!”

Kris Jenner/ Instagram
Kris Jenner/ Instagram

Like Kim, Khloé also filmed the decorations in room and the guests hitting up the dance floor. And while Kim was sitting solo on one side of the table, Khloé panned the camera over her older sister and said, “A dinner for one for Corey’s birthday dinner.”

Kourtney also shared footage from the night, including Kris and Gamble dancing alongside Hilton and Richards. “Happy birthday @coreygamble,” she wrote.

And although Kylie Jenner didn’t appear to be at the celebration, she posted a photo of a black and gold balloon-filmed room and wrote, “Happy birthday @coreygamble!!!”

Kourtney Kardashian/ Instagram
Kylie Jenner/ Instagram

On his own Instagram account, Gamble shared multiple posts marking his special day.

“Im known to keep a good time piece or two….. this cake tells a Great story… my Best B day Kylie and Kris. Thankful,” he captioned a photo of a watch cake, which read, “Happy birthday Corey! Lots of love from everyone!” (Both Kris and Kylie were tagged in the image.)

Next, he shared a photo of a star-shaped Dallas Cowboys cake. “Win , lose or Draw. Its still always about the Star…. my Boys will bounce back. #cowboysnation,” he wrote.

Third, he shared a video of himself dancing in front of gold balloons that read, “Happy birthday Corey.” In the caption, he thanked Kris, writing, “Thanks for all the Love from everyone…. Thanx my Queen @krisjenner. & Big thanks to all the Veterans.”

RELATED: Inside Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s 4-Year Romance — and Whether They’ll Ever Get Married

Kris and Gamble’s relationship began in the fall of 2014 — just one year after Kris and then-spouse Caitlyn Jenner announced their split after more than 20 years of marriage.

Last week, in celebration of Kris’ 64th birthday, Corey posted a loving tribute to Instagram and shared multiple photos of the couple throughout their five-year relationship.

“Will always make u smile & have your back ❤️💜… Love u 1000x… Happy K day bab. @krisjenner,” Gamble wrote about the Kardashian-Jenner family matriarch.

