Kris Jenner Celebrates Her 63rd Birthday with Boyfriend Corey Gamble, 37: 'Amazing Day'

Kris Jenner is feeling the love.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch turned 63 on Monday, and she celebrated the big day with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and close friends Dee and Tommy Hilfiger.

“Most amazing way to start my birthday!!!!” she captioned photos of the four standing on the tarmac in front of Hilfiger’s private plane, holding up balloon letters spelling out the word BOSS.

“Fun adventures with @coreygamble @mrshilfiger@thomasjhilfiger! I love you guys and thank you everyone for all of my beautiful and touching birthday wishes!!!” she continued. “I am beyond grateful and blessed and love you all so very much!!!!! I appreciate you!!!! #love#blessed #family #birthdaydreams.”

She also shared a photo of herself enjoying her birthday cake on the plane.

“Butter Cake at 35,000 feet!!!!” she gushed. “Thank you @thomasjhilfiger@mrshilfiger for the amazing surprises you never cease to amaze me!!! Did I tell you how much I love you?!?!”

Last but not least, Jenner dedicated a sweet post to Gamble, 37, thanking him for “all of the birthday love and surprises.”

“#amazingday #memories#happybirthday,” she added.

Jenner and Gamble have been dating since November 2014, following her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner.

Last year, Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres that though their age difference doesn’t bother her — “age is just a number” — she’s not looking to walk down the aisle again.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” she said. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]‘s book. Or Kourtney [Kardashian]‘s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

(She was married to the late Robert Kardashian Sr. from 1978-1991 and Caitlyn from 1991-2014.)

A source recently told PEOPLE the same thing, insisting that Gamble and Jenner “will never get married.”