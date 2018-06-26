Kris Jenner Offers to Be Cardi B's Midwife After Pregnant Rapper Confirms Secret Wedding

On this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians …

Cardi B‘s due date is rapidly approaching — and if she’s still looking for someone to assist in the delivery room, Kris Jenner is available. On Monday, the Kardashian-Jenner momager commented on the rapper’s latest Instagram post to offer up her services.

“Wait can I be the midwife?? Just thinking this through…” Jenner, 62, wrote underneath a video of a very pregnant Cardi B dancing along to her hit track “I Like It,” which she captioned “HAPPY! HAPPY! HAPPY!”

RELATED: These Are the Lavish Items Reportedly on Cardi B’s Baby Registry — Including a Mini Bentley!

Cardi B/Instagram

Kris Jenner (left) and Cardi B Emma McIntyre/Getty; John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Cardi B’s post came hours after she publicly confirmed she and Migos rapper Offset, 26, secretly tied the knot nine months ago.

“There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself!” she tweeted. “Getting married was one of those moments! Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married,” she wrote.

Cardi B/Twitter

“We found someone to marry us, and she did, just the two of us and my cousin,” she continued. “I said I do, with no dress no make up and no ring! I appreciate and love my husband so much for still wanting for me [to] have that special moment that every girl dreams of when he got down on his knee and put a ring on my finger and he did that for me!!”

“Well now since you lil [nosy] f—s know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock,” concluded the rapper, who is expecting a daughter with Offset in early July. (Their daughter will be Cardi B’s first child, and Offset’s fourth.)

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Says Offset Has Picked Baby’s Name as Rapper Hilariously Reveals ‘How She Got Pregnant’

A marriage certificate obtained by TMZ on Monday shows that Kiari Kendrell Cephus and Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar (a.k.a. Offset and Cardi B) were married on Sept. 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia — which means when Offset “popped the question” on stage at the Philly Powerhouse concert on Oct. 27, the two had already been married for over a month.

Fans began speculating that the couple may be husband and wife at the BET Awards on Sunday night. During his brief speech, Offset gave Cardi B a shoutout, remarking, “Thank God, I thank my wife, you should thank yours.”