Kris Jenner Calls Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Romance the Relationship No One 'Saw Coming'

Kim Kardashian's relationship with Pete Davidson appears to have taken everyone by surprise.

In the official trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians, viewers get a glimpse into how others reacted to the 41-year-old SKIMS mogul's budding romance with the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star.

"This is a relationship that I don't think anybody saw coming," Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner says in the clip as footage of their on-screen kiss from SNL appeared.

The sneak peek then shows Kardashian smiling from ear to ear in a confessional while texting with someone.

"Who are you texting, Kim?" a producer asks behind the camera. "Does his name rhyme with feet?"

Kardashian then giggles in response to the questions.

The reality star's romance comes amid her ongoing legal battle with ex Kanye West, to whom she filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. West, 44, continues to publicly comment on Kardashian and Pete's relationship online and in the press, leading the mother of four to push the courts to terminate their marriage sooner rather than later.

Kardashian says in the latest trailer that it's been "really hard" with the rapper as they continue to co-parent their four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.

"He told me my career is over," says Kardashian as her sister Khloé, 37, adds in the next scene, "Why are we always making excuses for the people that traumatize us?"

Following her split from West, Kardashian struck up a romance with Davidson. After the comedian first referred to Kardashian as his girlfriend while speaking to PEOPLE last month, the KKW Beauty entrepreneur made their relationship Instagram official on Friday.

Recently, Kardashian — who a judge declared as single on March 1 — teased how the famous family's new Hulu reality series explores her relationship with Davidson. She told Variety that The Kardashians will provide context on "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know," adding how she's "definitely open to talking" about it and that she does "explain it."

"I have not filmed with him," she said. "And I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does."

Kardashian admitted that while she was once more open to discussing aspects of her personal life in the past, her family's former Keeping Up with Kardashians series shifted its approach following her 2016 robbery in Paris. As a result, they were less willing to be candid about what they were really going through.

"We used to share so much in real-time, and once we realized that real-time can get a little bit scary and tricky, we have saved so much more," she told the news outlet. "I think we're still really good at sharing. I think we're just really cautious and careful, and I think that's OK."