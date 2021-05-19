"The fans will love seeing us continue the journey," Kris Jenner said during the Disney Upfronts presentation on Tuesday

Kris Jenner Teases Family ‘Evolving’ on New Show on Hulu: 'Everyone’s Going to Watch'

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is making a move over to Hulu.

E!'s Keeping Up with the Kardashians is coming to an end after 20 seasons, but the family isn't leaving television just yet. Many of them will be starring in series on the Disney-owned streaming service.

During the Disney Upfronts presentation on Tuesday, Kris Jenner called the switch to Hulu a "no brainer," adding that every season of KUWTK currently lives on the streamer.

Kris, 65, did not give many details about the new show, which is supposed to air later this year.

"This is the next chapter," she said. "In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family, fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can't say much about what's coming but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch."

"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kris, 65, tweeted in the wake of the news.

Meanwhile, both Khloé, 36, and Kourtney, 41, celebrated the announcement by tweeting the hashtags: "Hulu 2021."

The family announced the massive deal just three months after they shared their decision to end their long-running E! reality series.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," Kim, 40, said in a statement shared on Instagram. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."