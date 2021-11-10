Kris Jenner Calls Boyfriend Corey Gamble 'the Most Amazing Partner' in Loving Birthday Tribute

Kris Jenner is wishing longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday to my love @coreygamble !!" Jenner, 66, wrote alongside a series of photos. "You are the most amazing partner, best friend, confidant, travel aficionado, therapist, problem solver, golf buddy, protector, advisor, and the best, most wonderful man to my kids and my grandkids!!!"

"You are such a special part of my heart and soul and I love you so very much babe… thank you for all you are in my life!! I am truly blessed …. ❤️🙏😍🥰" she added, posting the same message on her Instagram Story as well.

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/amfAR/Getty

Jenner's daughters Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian also celebrated Gamble's birthday with social media tributes.

Kim shared a picture of the duo on her Instagram Story.

"My dawg! LOL Happy Birthday!" the 41-year-old wrote atop the photo. "I'm so grateful to have u in our lives taking such good care of my mom! Couldn't ask for a better step dad lol."

kris jenner and corey gamble Credit: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

And Khloé praised Gamble's loyalty, saying he is "always there for everyone."

"Happy birthday @coreygamble !!! I hope you have the best day, year, life!!! You consistently have incredible energy and are always there for everyone. You're always the life of the party. You can do the splits for goodness sakes! Cheers to you today and everyday!!!"

Just last week, Gamble shared his own tribute to Jenner for her 66th birthday.

"Happpppppy Birthday my Beautiful Queen!! Love you Deep bab," he captioned some photos of the couple. "Cheers to the best mother & more decades of Love and good health with u @krisjenner."

Jenner and Gamble started dating in the fall of 2014. Earlier this year, she opened up to WSJ. Magazine about how Gamble has been supportive of her throughout their relationship.