Kris Jenner Calls Boyfriend Corey Gamble Her 'Support System': 'He's a Great Sounding Board'

The couple has been dating since 2014

Kris Jenner is happy as can be with boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star opened up about their six-year relationship in a recent interview for WSJ. Magazine's latest digital cover story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's the greatest guy, and he's just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight," she told the outlet. "He's a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him."

Jenner, 65, and Gamble, 40, started dating in the fall of 2014 — just one year after the reality star and then-spouse Caitlyn Jenner announced their split after more than 20 years of marriage.

Kris Jenner WSJ Magazine Image zoom Credit: Maciek Kobielski for WSJ. Magazine

Jenner and the Cravings cookbook author, 35, are joining forces with Good American co-founder/CEO Emma Grede to release a line of plant-powered home cleaning and self-care products called Safely, PEOPLE exclusively announced on Monday.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Says She and Her Sisters Are 'Blown Away' by How Much Their Voices Changed During KUWTK

Launching on Thursday, the collection will include products such as hand cream, hand soap, hand sanitizer, glass cleaner, a universal cleaner and more.

Jenner told WSJ. Magazine that she wanted to "really make an investment in something that I think would be great for the future and for the planet."