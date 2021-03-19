"I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have ... the love and appreciation of one another and just that everyone's okay," Kris Jenner said

Kris Jenner Breaks Silence About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce: 'I Want the Kids to Be Happy'

Kris Jenner is speaking out about her family as Kim Kardashian moves forward with her divorce from Kanye West.

The matriarch, 65, addressed Kardashian, 40, and West's split while appearing on The Kyle & Jackie O Show on Thursday, saying, "I think it's always going to be hard any time ... you know, there's a lot of kids."

"The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much — so all I want is for those two kids to be happy," she continued. "And I want the kids to be happy. That's the goal."

"I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have ... the love and appreciation of one another and just that everyone's okay," Jenner said.

When asked if viewers would see Kardashian and West's decision to separate in the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of six replied, "You might."

"I don't know what they have decided on in the finale because we haven't even seen the first show yet," she explained. "I'm sure they're putting some final touches, but I think it's just a private time for them."

"Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time, so I think that's going to be for her to work through and process," Jenner said. "When she feels like it, I'm sure she'll say what she needs to say."

Kardashian officially filed for divorce from West, 43, in February after nearly seven years of marriage. The two share four children: daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May.

In January, however, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian had been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and planned to file for divorce. "They are just not on the same page when it comes to their future as a family," one insider said at the time. "And Kim is okay with it."

As the pair divide assets, Kardashian has continued to live in the $60-million Hidden Hills mansion she shared with West, while the rapper has been back and forth between L.A. and his ranch in Wyoming.

"Kim plans on staying at the Hidden Hills house with the kids. This is their home and Kim doesn't want to move right now at least," a source previously told PEOPLE.