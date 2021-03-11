The upcoming 20th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will be the last, Kim Kardashian West announced in September

Kris Jenner Breaks Down in Tears While Discussing the End of KUWTK: 'It's Hard'

Kris Jenner needs the support of her friends.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner, 65, breaks down while confiding in her close friends Faye Resnick and Kyle Richards about the family's longtime reality show coming to an end.

"It's hard," she says as she wipes away tears. "It's just hard to think about the end."

When Resnick asks Jenner why the family decided to end Keeping Up with the Kardashians after 20 seasons, the matriarch admits that the decision was a difficult one.

"It is complicated," she says. "It's all these different personalities and people and kids and grandkids and everybody thinking, 'What's the right thing for everybody?' and 'When's the right moment?' It's been incredibly challenging, incredibly hard."

But family aside, Jenner said it's also difficult having to say goodbye to the crew, which has been with them since the show premiered in 2007.

"Everybody in this room is my family," she says. "They're day one, season one. Every single thing we've done, we've done together. Whether it's a vacation, a birth, a marriage, a divorce, everything has been so public. It's part of our life. This is our life."

"Telling the crew was the hardest thing I've ever done in my whole life," she continues. "We love each other so much. You don't appreciate what's right in front of you all the time."

Turning her attention to the crew, Jenner, still in tears, breaks the fourth wall and says, "I appreciate all you guys, just for the record."

But Jenner is confident the decision to leave the show behind was the right one.

"It's about everybody deciding at the same time that maybe this is the moment where you take a minute and stop Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but it's been the most amazing chapter of my life."

"We are going to have more fun," she adds. "We're going to have more time for one another. But wow, it's been such a ride."

Kim Kardashian announced that the 20th season of KUWTK would be the last in September 2020.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we've made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," her statement at the time began. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

The series, which was co-created by Ryan Seacrest, premiered in 2007. It has followed the famous family and the ins and outs of their personal and professional lives, including romances, breakups, divorces, births, the launch of multiple businesses, and Caitlyn Jenner's transition.