"I was worried about Rob," Corey Gamble testified of an altercation between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian, claiming that the reality star looked "scared"

Kris Jenner's Boyfriend Corey Gamble Claims He Saw Marks on Rob Kardashian During Fight with Blac Chyna

The trial between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna continued Tuesday as Corey Gamble, the boyfriend of Kris Jenner, took the stand and told jurors about a fight he witnessed between Rob Kardashian and Chyna on Dec. 15, 2016.

Chyna — born Angela White — is suing Kylie Jenner, 24, as well as sisters Kim Kardashian, 41, and Khloé Kardashian, 37, and mother Kris, 66, for defamation and interfering with her contract at E!.

Chyna, 33, was previously engaged to Rob, 35. The exes share daughter Dream, 5, and briefly starred on Rob & Chyna for E! (Chyna also shares son King Cairo, 9, with Tyga, 32.)

During his testimony, Gamble told the jury that he drove over to the then couple's house in the morning. He said that, when he arrived, Chyna had "something like a rod" in her hand. He said she dropped the object, which was 2 to 3 feet long, when she saw Gamble and grabbed a phone cord that was on the floor and "whipped the cord at Rob."

Gamble said that when Chyna allegedly started hitting Rob, "that's when I got between the both of them."

At the time, he said, Chyna was by the entranceway to the bedroom and Rob was standing close by in the living room — about seven feet away.

"I was worried about Rob," he said, adding that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum looked "scared."

Gamble claimed he saw "red marks around [Rob's] neck area. His ear and neck were red."

He testified that he tried to get Rob to leave but his car keys and wallet were in the bedroom, where Chyna was standing. "I was telling him to leave," he said. "I was telling him to get in his car and go."

He added that he wanted to get Chyna "in a space so [Rob] could get his keys. I didn't want anything to happen to him."

When Rob tried to leave, Gamble said he was "keeping an eye on Chyna."

"She was obviously very angry," he testified. "She wanted to fight him."

When asked about the condition of a nearby gingerbread house, Gamble said it was "smashed all over the floor," along with other Christmas decorations.

"It was a mess everywhere," he said. "You could tell they were being hostile. Anger going on."

He told jurors his car was parked behind Rob's car, so he had to quickly move it. As Rob was trying to drive off, Chyna allegedly tossed a chair at the car and was about to throw a little patio table when Gamble said he stopped her and "took it out of her hand."

He described Chyna as "very angry and intoxicated. I could smell the alcohol."

Gamble added that when Rob drove off, "I stayed back to make sure she didn't chase him," testifying that he wanted to give Rob at least five to seven minutes to get away. He said he hid Chyna's car keys so she wouldn't chase him.

Gamble said that when he went back inside to talk to Chyna, she said she "hated" Rob and "wouldn't like this fat f----- if he wasn't part of this family." He said he left 15 minutes later and told Kris what happened once he got home. "She was concerned," he said.

Added Gamble: "December 15 the relationship was over. He needed to focus on being a great dad. I grew up around that kind of behavior, it reminded me of everything, I let him know this is not going to stop."

He said Rob later told him he was "confused" and was ready to leave the relationship because he didn't want "to be treated like that."

Gamble said he returned to Rob and Chyna's then home twice — once when Chyna was moving out and another time with Kim and Kris. He said that he had previously heard of other alleged incidents of domestic violence between the exes, however, Dec. 15 "was the first time I saw with my own eyes. I only heard. I didn't see. Dec. 15 I saw."

Chyna's legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner family began in 2017. At the time, she sued Rob and his family for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

After Rob released nude photos of Chyna on Instagram, Chyna said the incident, as well as his family's power over E!, likely resulted in Rob & Chyna's cancellation, though Kris said in court on Friday that she "did not have any influence over the E! network" and didn't "know what they were filming" for Season 2.