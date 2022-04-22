Kris Jenner Says She Believes Blac Chyna Tried to Kill Rob Kardashian During Fight: Testimony

While in court, Kris Jenner testified that the alleged 2016 argument between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian was "complete chaos"

Kris Jenner attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images); Blac Chyna attends "The Real Blac Chyna" Atlanta premiere screening at Regal Cinemas Atlantic Station Stadium 16 on July 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images); Rob Kardashian attends the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Kris Jenner made some serious allegations against Blac Chyna amid the Kardashian-Jenner family's ongoing trial.

Chyna — born Angela White — is currently suing Kris, 66, as well as daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, for defamation and intentional interference with her contract at E! The 33-year-old model was previously engaged to Kris' son, Rob Kardashian, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Dream and starred alongside on E!'s Rob & Chyna.

When Kris took the stand to testify on Friday, she recalled the aftermath of Chyna's alleged intense argument with Rob, 35, on Dec. 15, 2016. The interaction allegedly involved Chyna holding an unloaded gun — a moment she has since claimed in court was her "being funny."

"He did say his shirt was ripped," Kris, 66, said of her son, noting that she didn't recall seeing any injuries on Rob but "he was upset" and "hysterically crying."

"He was more upset than anything. It was a hectic situation," she continued. "He was very upset and disheveled."

Asked whether she believed Chyna attempted to murder Rob, Kris said: "I do."

"I was told she put a gun to his head. I was told she tried to strangle him with the phone cord and she was intoxicated," she claimed. "I was told it was complete chaos. It was scary. It was a mess."

Kris added: "She tried to murder him. She put a gun to his head. I had to really try to get over that."

Continuing, Kris claimed that Rob told her Chyna was "hitting him with a metal pole." The mom of six said they didn't contact authorities because they "were trying to figure out the best way to deal with this as a family," but she was also "more concerned" about the couple's daughter at the time.

Kris claimed her security team, all of whom are former LAPD officers, helped to diffuse the situation and that "someone else" called child protective services. She had also been in constant contact with Dream's nanny but neglected to reach out to Chyna, saying: "It was complete devastation and turmoil. This was just a horrible situation … They couldn't even be in the same room together. I was traumatized."

After comparing the situation to daughter Kim, 41, being robbed at gunpoint in Paris months earlier, Kris said that Chyna allegedly putting a gun to Rob's head "is not a joke," despite what the model previously claimed.

"I am a mom. I am a caretaker," Kris said. "We were trying to have her as part of our family. We didn't put Chyna on the show … so we can take it away. This is now blowing up. It was the saddest thing to come to this … This is why I didn't call Blac Chyna."

Chyna's legal battle with the Kardashian-Jenner bunch began in 2017. At the time, she sued Rob and his family for allegedly damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

After Rob released nude photos of Chyna on Instagram, Chyna said the incident, as well as his family's power over E!, likely resulted in Rob & Chyna's cancellation, though Kris said in court on Friday that she "did not have any influence over the E! network" and didn't "know what they were filming" for season 2.

Ahead of this week's trial, Chyna spoke about her plan to "re-focus [her] attention" on the case.

"When they got my No. 1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS," said Chyna, who also shares son King Cairo, 9, with Kylie's ex, Tyga.