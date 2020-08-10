Kylie Jenner Is 23! See Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian's Sweet Birthday Messages

The reality star got some birthday love from her famous family on Monday

Kylie Jenner is ringing in her 23rd birthday with sweet tributes from her loved ones.

On Monday, the 23-year-old beauty mogul celebrated her special day with some loving messages from her mother and older sister.

First to commemorate Kylie was Kris Jenner, who shared a heartwarming post for her daughter on Instagram, filled with recent and early photos of her "beautiful baby girl."

"Kylie, you never cease to amaze me with everything you do in life... you are the most wonderful daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend, and unbelievable Mommy.... you are the most thoughtful, generous, considerate, creative, smart and loving girl and I’m so blessed God chose me to be your Mommy," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said in her caption.

She added: "You have the biggest heart and I’m beyond proud of you!!! Happy birthday to this delicious piece of my heart! I love you!!!"

Khloé Kardashian also shared a set of photos of Kylie when she was younger on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday my baby girl!!! How is my baby girl 23?! 😩 seriously how? But oh my goodness hasn’t this been the most spectacular 23 years?!"

"We have the best memories and yet we still have so much life to live!! What an exciting thought! This is just the beginning. Happy birthday sweet Kylie!," she added.

Khloé then wrote about all the things she loves and adores about her younger sister, finishing off her caption with well-wishes for the reality star.

"Being your sister is one of the greatest blessings life has given me. You have a heart of solid gold. You leave everybody better after meeting them. I sincerely thank God every single day for you and the rest of my family! May you continue to be surrounded by blessings, love, happiness and laughter! I will love you until the end of time! I will happily spend forever proving it 💕

Kylie debuted a new look last week, when she attended an early birthday celebration with a group of friends at a restaurant in California.

Documenting the birthday celebration on her Instagram Story, Kylie captioned one clip that featured her and her friend, Harry Hudson, "Last night my besties took me to a last minute early bday dinner."