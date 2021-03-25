Kris Jenner joked that her daughter "has PTSD" over the traumatizing situation

Kris Jenner Recounts Accidentally Having Sex with Ex Caitlyn While Khloé Kardashian Hid Under Bed

Kris Jenner is sharing a candid — and maybe a little TMI — confession.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Detailing the incident to the daytime talk show host, Kris said that Kardashian and her friend "stayed there for a really long time" before she and Caitlyn "came into the bed and went to sleep," during which they had "a little bit of hanky panky going on."

"So that was traumatizing," Kris added, joking that her daughter "has PTSD over that one."

Kris Jenner, makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Image zoom Credit: Warner Bros.

Asked by DeGeneres, 63, when she and Caitlyn realized that the two were under the bed, Kris said, "They were so scared — they stayed there for hours — and in the middle of the night when they were sure we were both asleep, they snuck out and we caught them sneaking out."

Kris Jenner, makes an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Image zoom Credit: Warner Bros.

Kardashian previously opened up about the situation back in 2016 during an episode of her talk show, Kocktails with Khloé.

"I was playing hide-and-go-seek when I was younger and I fell asleep ... under my mom and [Caitlyn]'s bed," Kardashian said at the time, per The Huffington Post. "And I woke up to the bed shaking and I was too scared to leave, so I had to wait for the whole thing."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian told the guests on the show, who included Taye Diggs and David Arquette, that the pair's moaning noises is what made her aware of the "wild" situation.

"My mom feels bad about it still," the Good American co-founder added at the time. "We talk about it all the time. I'm like, 'You guys, I'm scarred for life. That's why I am the way that I am.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Andy Cohen Reveals the Proper Way to Pronounce Khloé Kardashian's Name — Confirmed by Kris Jenner

During her guest spot on DeGeneres' talk show, Kris also opened up about Kardashian's plans to expand her family.

"I mean, I think it's so great that they want to do that again and have a sibling for True, because there's nothing better than a big family and brothers and sisters, and that's just my heart," Kris said. "So, I'm really happy. I just want them to be happy."

"And True will be so excited," she added of Kardashian's daughter with Tristian Thompson, who turns 3 next month.

DeGeneres then jokingly asked the reality star if "the other kid be named False?" to which Kris laughed at the suggestion.