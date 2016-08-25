"It's nice if you still have a bond with your family because we all love you so much," Jenner tells her son in the clip

Kris Jenner Patches Up the Rift Between Rob Kardashian and His Sisters – Especially Khloé – over Blac Chyna

Kris Jenner wants to keep her family together.

In a sneak peek at Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the momager sits down with her only son Rob Kardashian to address the drama his relationship with fiancée Blac Chyna initially caused amongst his famous family.

“I get that you’re in this new relationship, that’s amazing for you,” says Kris, 60. “But it doesn’t mean that you can’t still be close to all of us – that’s how life works.”

“You all aren’t that welcoming of this relationship, so you can’t expect me to just be like: ‘Oh, let’s all hang out, and everything’s cool and fine,’ ” he says. “It’s not that easy.”

“Don’t you think that having a baby is one of the most amazing things that can happen to you in your life?” Jenner tells Rob, who is expecting his first child with Chyna, 28, later this year. “And that’s what you want to share with everybody and the family and let us share the journey with you. It’s nice if you still have a bond with your family because we all love you so much.”

“I want you and Khloé to be okay and happy and connected – it’s your sister,” Jenner says. “You know, she’s had a hard year and is going through a bad time with all the Lamar [Odom] stuff still, and she couldn’t need her family more than she does now, and that includes you.”

“If you made an effort just to kind of mend the feelings that are hurt and try to get back on track with everyone … it would be so easy if you would just make the first move,” she adds.

Rob eventually agrees and calls up Khloé, 32.

“No f—ing way,” Khloé exclaims when she picks up the call. “Who the f— is this?!”

“It’s your brother,” says Rob, smiling.

“No f—ing way!” Khloé cheers. “You finally called me!”