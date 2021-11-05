Happy Birthday, Kris Jenner! Momager's Daughters, Son Rob Celebrate the 'Legend' of Their Family

Kris Jenner — who turned 66 on Friday — is mom to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner's children are letting her know just how they appreciate her on her 66th birthday.

Kicking off Friday's tributes was Kris' youngest, Kylie Jenner. The 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo of the pair on a private jet, calling the matriarch a "boss" in a loving message.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy birthday to my queen, my best friend, my mommy!!" Kylie wrote on her Instagram Story. "There's not a day that goes by I don't thank God for such a strong, loving, BOSS of a mother like you. You make my world go round!!!!!!"

Khloé Kardashian shared a carousel of photos, many of which featured the pair together over the years. "Mommy!!! My most incredible mommy, happy birthday!!!! I have no idea what I would do without you. The thought of it is something I can't even think about," the Good American co-creator, 37, wrote.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, North West, Caitlyn Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3) Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

"Every single day I hope you realize how much you matter to us all. How much we cherish and respect you! How lost we would be without you in our lives. You are the belle of the ball! The queen of hearts! The life of every party! My heartbeat! My teacher! You are all that matters to us! Without you, our lives would feel aimlessly lonely," Khloé continued.

"You have so many gifts and one of them is making us all feel loved, seen, validated and heard. I don't know how you do it but you do every single day! you inspire and motivate me daily. You've taught us so many things. I don't think we have space for me to write them all down But one of the most precious things you taught me is how to love," the mom of one said.

Concluding her loving tribute, Khloé declared she "will never be able to explain" how much "love and respect" she has for Kris. "I will try every day to show you," she added. "Have the happiest birthday my beautiful magical mommy! you are one of one! No one greater [than you]."

Khloé also shared photos on her Instagram Story from the prank she previously pulled, pretending to be Kris. She joked the mom of six is "always diving for that birthday beverage."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kris Jenner Credit: Rob Kardashian / Instagram

Also on Friday, Kendall Jenner posted a photo of the momager holding her as a baby, writing: "Happy birthday legend!"

As for eldest child Kourtney Kardashian, the 42-year-old Poosh founder uploaded multiple throwbacks featuring Kris. "Happy birthday to my icon mommy," Kourtney wrote over one Instagram Story post.

The star's only son, Rob Kardashian, also posted an Instagram Story tribute featuring a photo of Kris with his 4-year-old daughter, Dream.

"Happy birthday mama," the Arthur George designer, 34, wrote. "I love you!!"

Kris shares Kourtney, Khloé, Rob and Kim Kardashian West with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr. She welcomed daughters Kendall and Kylie with former spouse Caitlyn Jenner.

The Safely founder has been in a relationship with Corey Gamble since 2014. On Instagram Friday, Gamble, 40, commemorated his longtime love's birthday with a heartfelt message.