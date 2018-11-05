Khloé Kardashian Wishes 'Queen' Kris Jenner a Happy Birthday: 'You Are My Hero'

Happy birthday to reality TV’s most famous mom!

Kris Jenner turned 63 on Monday, and her daughters shared sweet Instagram tributes to their mother.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

Khloé Kardashian kicked off the birthday celebrations with a photo of Kris holding her 6-month-old daughter True.

“Happy beautiful birthday mommy!! You make life look fabulous! At every single stage! You excite me when it comes to my future!! I can only pray I can leave a mark on people the way you do,” she wrote. “I love you so much. Without you, I would never be where I am right now. Literally and emotionally.”

Calling Jenner her “hero,” Khloé said her mom inspires her every day.

“You’ve been my biggest inspiration for all of the years of my life. Your strength, compassion, love, work ethic, beauty and your incredible generosity is beyond anything else I have witnessed. There are so many good things I could say about you. The list could go on forever. Mom, we ALL love and adore you!!! You are my hero and my heart! I am so thankful to have you in my life! Thankful for our blessings and for the love you give each and everyone of us! Today please enjoy being the Queen that you are!!! Happy birthday Queen.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Surprises ‘Queen’ Kris Jenner with a $250K Red Ferrari for Her 63rd Birthday

Last week, Kylie Jenner treated her mom to an early birthday present, surprising Kris with her “dream car” — a 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta red Ferrari that retails for $250,000.

Kylie, of course, documented the big surprise for all her followers on her Instagram story. “I’m on my way to my mom’s house to surprise her with her birthday gift. I’ve had this for the last month and I’m so excited to finally be giving it to her,” she said. “It’s a little dark outside so I hope that you could see it good.”