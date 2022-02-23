Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian Honor Late Father Robert on What Would've Been His 78th Birthday

Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian posted throwback photos of their late father Robert, who died in 2003, on Tuesday, what would have been his 78th birthday

Kim Kardashian and her sisters honored their late father Robert Kardashian Sr. on what would have been his 78th birthday on Tuesday.

Kim, 41, posted a nostalgic "birthday selfie" to Instagram with her dad, which showed a younger version of the reality star with flowers in her hair as she sat behind her father.

"Birthday selfie with my dad!" the Kardashians star wrote in the caption. "We took this pic on this day celebrating his birthday at the Armenian restaurant in 1998. Born on 2.22.44 and today it's the angel number 2.22.22."

"I definitely feel the angels all around and feel you all the time," she continued. "Thank you for always guiding and protecting all of us. Definitely celebrating you today dad. I miss you soooooo much."

Older sister Kourtney Kardashian also honored her late father, with a series of throwback photos posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday.

The first image showed a younger Kourtney, now 42, in between her father and mother Kris Jenner.

"Happy birthday to my daddy," a note read below the picture. "My angel forever."

The mother of three later posted a photo of herself as a toddler with her father, on the Small World ride at Disneyland.

Their younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, paid tribute to the late attorney, sharing a photo of herself with her dad, sisters, and brother Rob Kardashian to her Instagram Story.

Khloé, 37, also shared a sweet throwback video snippet that showed her father in golf attire as he took his hat off to the female members of the family.

Robert Sr. was a Los Angeles-based criminal lawyer who gained notoriety for being part of O.J. Simpson's defense team during the athlete's 1994 trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.