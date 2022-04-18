Kourtney Kardashian's Famous Family Posts Loving Tributes for Her 43rd Birthday

Khloé, Rob and Kim Kardashian as well as Kris Jenner were among those who celebrated Kourtney's 43rd birthday with loving Instagram tributes

Kourtney Kardashian's loved ones are showering her with love on her 43rd birthday.

In honor of her special day, the Poosh founder's famous family posted loving tributes for her on Instagram Monday. Kim Kardashian was the first to kick off the celebrations, sharing photos of the pair dressed in similar blue swimsuits.

"Each year around the sun with you I learn and grow and evolve more because of you!" Kim, 41, wrote.

"Thank you for teaching me to always go for it and follow my heart even if no one else understands," she continued. "They just aren't on our growth path lol Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash! Happiness looks so good on you. I love you so much!!!"

Khloé Kardashian then shared photos from the pair's 2005 Cabo getaway alongside an extensive statement. "Happy birthday Kourt! 🤸🏼‍♀️🤸🏼‍♀️Happy birthday to one of the loves of my life," the 37-year-old Good American co-founder began.

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian at the beach in skims suits Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"I've never seen you so happy. Your happiness is to the point that other people start foolishly smiling simply because they feel this incredible energy radiating off of you. It looks great on you boo. Bottle it up and never stop drinking your love potion," she continued. "Every single year I love to profess my love to you. Every single year I make sure to remind you just how special you are to me."

After calling Kourtney her "best friend" and "soulmate," Khloé said that "words don't do our bond justice."

"If you know us than [sic] you know our relationship. You know how much I love and adore you. How much I look up to you. You know how happy I am to see you as you are today," she continued.

Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian throwback photo at a restaurant Credit: Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

"Kourt, I pray this birthday is one of your best ones yet. You have taught me that life only gets better if you allow it to. You have taught me to live life to the fullest and to act as if no one is watching," she added. "In the wise words of the birthday girl, 'my vibe right now is just living life.' Never stop baby girl!"

On Rob Kardashian's Instagram Story, he posted a video of a social media star's unique rendition of "Happy Birthday" and wrote: "Happy Birthday @kourtneykardash."

As for Kris Jenner, the reality star's mom shared several photos of Kourtney throughout the years. Some of the pics featured the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling as a child.

Kourtney Kardashian childhood photo Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

"Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter @kourtneykardash!!! You are my first born little angel and my very special best friend from the moment you were born," wrote Jenner, 66. "You are such an amazing daughter, mommy, sister, cousin, auntie and fiancé!!!!!! I am so very proud of the woman you are and I thank God every single day for choosing me to be your Mommy."

Added Jenner, "I am so blessed and grateful to be on this journey of life with you and I love you more than I can ever explain… you are my heart ❤️ Happy Birthday sweet girl 🙏❤️🎂🎈🥳."

Addison Rae, Simon Huck and Sarah Howard are among a growing list of people within Kourtney's inner circle that have posted tributes for her.

Kourtney has experienced many highs heading into her 43rd year.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Credit: Kevin Mazur/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Kardashian got engaged to beau Travis Barker in October, marking her first-ever engagement. She then revealed in a teaser for Hulu's new The Kardashians series that they "want to have a baby."

Earlier this month, the pair participated in an impromptu Las Vegas ceremony but they didn't have a marriage license.