Kourtney Kardashian's Ex Younes Bendjima Posts Alleged DMs of Scott Disick Mocking Her PDA

Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently dating musician Travis Barker, and Younes Bendjima split in 2019

Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick just got called out by her former boyfriend Younes Bendjima in a major way.

On Monday, Bendjima, 28, posted screenshots of Instagram DMs that he claims he received from Disick, 38, regarding Kardashian's PDA with current beau Travis Barker. Disick appeared to insult the couple's affection for one another while sharing a photo of them kissing during their recent Italian getaway.

"Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this," Disick wrote in the alleged message. "In the middle of Italy."

Bendjima allegedly responded: "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy. P.S. I ain't your bro."

The Algerian model shaded Disick further in a note he added to the screenshot. "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately," he said.

Bendjima additionally addressed his alleged DMs from the Talentless creator in a second Instagram Story. "Couldn't miss this one," he began.

"He [had] been playing around for too long, [I'm too] tired to stay quiet and be the nice guy," Bendjima continued. "Back to work now. 10 km."

Barker, 45, seemingly reacted to the DMs scandal by posting a picture on his Instagram Story of a man laughing.

Kardashian previously dated Bendjima for over a year before they broke up in August 2018. They briefly reconciled in 2019 before eventually calling it quits again.

"No, never," the Poosh founder said, agreeing that the unnamed ex could be "a little negative" for her and that they still text her "every once in a while."

Disick — who is currently dating Amelia Gray Hamlin — split from Kardashian in 2015 after dating on and off for nine years. The exes share sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.

PEOPLE confirmed Kardashian's relationship with the Blink-182 drummer in January. A source later revealed in April that Disick was " struggling" with Kardashian and Barker's romance.

"Before Travis, Kourtney's relationships were never serious. It was more like flings. With Travis, it's different," the insider said. "Scott was pretty shocked when he found out that they are dating, and he can tell that they have moved very quickly. His kids love Travis, which is also hard for Scott."

"Kourtney and Travis are like a family with the kids. Scott is having a hard time with this situation," the source added.

Addressing their respective relationships during the KUWTK reunion, Kardashian and Disick wished each other happiness.