From 'Rebound' to Breakup: Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima's Relationship Timeline

News broke that Kardashian and Bendjima were an item — but the romance was “not serious,” according to a PEOPLE source.

“She’s single and having fun,” the source said. “She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent.”

As for her ex Scott Disick‘s reaction? “He doesn’t like that she is dating,” the source divulged. “For him, it’s fine to hang out with girls, but when Kourtney does, he pouts.”