Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have called it quits, a source confirms to PEOPLE, adding that “it didn’t end well.”

The news comes as photos of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico on Monday surfaced on TMZ. On his Instagram story, Bendjima denied the situation was romantic, writing: “They really want me to be the bad guy. F— your Hollywood bulls—, can’t have fun with your friends no more.”

The couple was going strong as recently as last month, when they took a romantic European vacation joined in part by the three children she shares with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and Penelope, 5.

But tensions had been lingering over Kardashian’s social media activity. During the three-week trip, she posted multiple photos on Instagram showing off her toned physique in bathing suits, including two photos of her eating bread in a bikini while lounging on a yacht.

In a since-deleted comment on a photo of Kardashian, 39, wearing a thong bikini, Bendjima, 25, shaded the post, writing: “That’s what you need to show to get likes?”

A source later told PEOPLE Bendjima was never a fan of his girlfriend’s revealing shots.

“He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media,” said the source. “He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it’s her job, but wants her to post more covered-up pictures. He has always had a problem with this. This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past.”

Kardashian and Bendjima first met in Paris in October 2016 — just one night before her sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint. Bendjima, who is Algerian and speaks fluent French, acted as a translator throughout the ordeal.

By May 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that the two had started seeing each other, and they went public with their romance in Cannes later that month. The trip sparked major drama between Kardashian and Disick, much of which was later documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I got defensive,” Disick, 35, admitted in one episode. “If you’re going to be in Cannes with another guy, like, have fun. But just know that it’s probably not going to be that fun if you run into me.”

“She’s allowed to live her life, she’s a single girl. We all know that I do what I want, so she should be able to also,” he added. “But there’s a lot of anger. It’s really real, us not being together.”

Kardashian, however, called the trip “so fun” and incredibly “freeing.”

“I’m not trying to throw anything in anyone’s face,” she said. “But I’m also not going to hide.”

In the months that followed, Kardashian and Bendjima grew increasingly serious, taking several vacations together, including another trip to the south of France in July, one to Egypt the following month and one to Paris in September.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE Kardashian “likes her relationship with Younes, because it’s all fun and play.”

“She likes going to exotic places with him,” the source said. “She seems very happy.”

By December, another source close to the pair confirmed to PEOPLE that things were “definitely” serious.

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” said the source. “Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”

Nevertheless, Kardashian did her best to keep the relationship as private as possible — even after being pressed by her sisters to open up about Bendjima in front of the Keeping Up cameras.

“I don’t need to expose every aspect of my life,” she said on the Dec. 10 episode. “I mean, I don’t know what the balance should be with showing and not showing, but like, you can’t yell at me for how I want to handle it and don’t. Before we started the show is when Scott and I first starting being together. I haven’t been dating somebody since. I haven’t had a boyfriend since that.”