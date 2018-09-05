Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima appear to be giving their relationship another try.

“Kourtney and Younes are spending time together again. Things are not yet back to what they were before — it’s not an official relationship,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“Kourtney always liked him though and it was hard for her to stay away after he reached out,” says the source.

“He says he never cheated on her. And it seems she believes him. Kourtney seems happy with him for now,” the source adds. “But it still seems like they have issues to work out.”

The former couple, who split last month, was spotted picking up dinner from Bui sushi restaurant in Malibu Monday night.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the two can be seen picking up their food in a black car.

The outlet also reported that they later drove to a secluded spot where they watched the sunset from inside the car. The exes then grabbed In-N-Out Burger before heading to the Kardashians’ gated community.

Kardashian, 39, and Bendjima, 25, split just a few days after the model was photographed getting cozy with another woman in Mexico.

Bendjima, however, denied it was anything serious saying, “They really want me to be the bad guy. F— your Hollywood bulls—, can’t have fun with your friends no more” on his Instagram story.

Around the time of their split, a source told PEOPLE the couple began having problems following their romantic vacation to Europe in July.

“Things were not great. He and Kourtney didn’t get along. They decided to take a break, but were not officially over. Now with the pictures of Younes in Mexico, they are definitely not getting back together,” the source explained.

A different source told PEOPLE things between them “didn’t end well.”

Bendjima and Kardashian first met in Paris in October 2016. PEOPLE confirmed in May 2017 that the two were dating.