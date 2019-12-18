Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Spotted at Disneyland Together After Miami Reunion

Kourtney Kardashian has once again been spotted with Younes Bendjima.

Just a few weeks after the exes spent time together during Art Basel in Miami, they were seen at Disneyland in Anaheim, California on Tuesday in video obtained by TMZ.

Kardashian, 40, and Bendjima, 26, have not publicly addressed a potential reconciliation, but a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the two appeared close during a night out in Miami. (A rep for Kardashian did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.)

According to the source, they were both at the opening of Maggio Cipriani’s new nightlife concept Socialista Miami on Dec. 3 and slipped out the back door together.

“They were on the couch together, pretty intimate in a corner,” the source said. “They did not want people taking photos of them.”

The following night, Kardashian and Bendjima partied at LIV in Miami Beach. A source told PEOPLE they kept a low profile at the club and did their best to remain out of clear sight, though they were “dancing together and looked flirty.”

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says Feud with Kourtney Kardashian on KUWTK ‘Gets Worse Before It Gets Better’

Image zoom Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society

Kardashian and Bendjima called it quits in August 2018, over a year after they went public with their relationship. The Algerian model was Kardashian’s first longterm boyfriend after her nine-year relationship with Scott Disick ended in 2015.

In the wake of her breakup with Bendjima, a source told PEOPLE that the relationship drove a wedge between Kardashian and her family.

“Kourtney was always so private and closed off when it came to Younes,” the source said. “That really distanced herself from her sisters.”

After the split, Kardashian was briefly linked to model Luka Sabbat, 22, though the romance fizzled out. Nevertheless, she has remained at least somewhat friendly with Bendjima and Sabbat; both attended her 40th birthday party in April.

In September, Kardashian and Bendjima were spotted holding hands while out and about in Los Angeles, though a source told PEOPLE at the time that it was “more of a friend situation.”

“She isn’t happy about being photographed with him, though,” the source said. “She has been trying to just keep it private.”

Image zoom MEGA

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Threatens to Fire Kourtney from KUWTK for Hiding Her ‘Personal Life’ — ‘She’s Out’

Kardashian’s desire to keep her romantic life private — and strictly off-camera — became a source of conflict on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

On Sunday’s season finale, she grappled with her future on the family’s long-running reality show, confessing she may have reached her limit. “It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point,” she said. “I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore.”

She had previously revealed that she would be taking a step back from the show to focus on her children with Disick — sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5, and daughter Penelope, 7.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight last month, adding, “But I’m not saying goodbye.”