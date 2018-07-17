Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Younes 'Has Always Had a Problem' with Her Sexy Instagrams

If Younes Bendjima could have his way, Kourtney Kardashian‘s super sexy photos would be reserved for his eyes only.

The mother of three just returned from an extravagant European vacation that she spent with her boyfriend and her three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and Penelope, 5.

“Kourtney and Younes spent several weeks together in Europe. They had the best time!” a source tells PEOPLE about the couple, who first spent a week traveling solo before they were joined by her kids. “It was hard for Younes when Kourtney left and returned to L.A. with the kids.”

During the three-week trip, Kardashian traveled around Italy and posted multiple photos to Instagram showing off her toned physique in bathing suits, including two photos of her eating bread in a bikini while on a yacht.

While Kardashian racked up millions of likes on the photos, Bendjima apparently wasn’t a fan of the sexy shots being shared with the world.

“He never liked that she posted sexy pictures of herself on social media. He doesn’t want his girlfriend to do that. He gets that it’s her job, but wants her to post more covered up picture,” says the source.

The source adds, “He has always had a problem with this. This is the stuff they argue about and what made them split in the past.”

On Monday, Kardashian posted a photo of herself posing in a thong bikini, which Bendjima reportedly dissed in a since-deleted comment.

“Thats what you need to show to get likes?” he commented, according to TMZ.

Kardashian captioned the photo, “don’t be shady, be a lady.”

Earlier this month, the couple, who arrived in Italy in June, were spotted sharing a passionate kiss after a couples workout at their hotel in Portofino, Italy.

Kardashian, 39, and Bendjima, 25, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, took their relationship public in Cannes last May. Ever since, they’ve enjoyed several trips to luxe locations, from St. Tropez to Egypt, and their blossoming romance was documented on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In December, a source told PEOPLE things between Kardashian and Bendjima are “definitely serious.”

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” said the insider. “Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”