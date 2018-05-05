Kourtney Kardashian Takes Boyfriend Younes Bendjima on Surprise Trip After Showing Red Carpet PDA

Kourtney Kardashian got her boyfriend Younes Bendjima a very big surprise for his birthday this year!

Shortly after the pair attended the Voices in Displacement by the Syrian American Medical Society event in Los Angeles on Friday — where they held hands on the red carpet — the 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star whisked her boyfriend away on a private plane for a special trip.

“Oh s— she got me on my way to idknow where,” Bendjima wrote on his Instagram Story, adding that he would turn 25 at midnight.

To make the flight more festive, Kardashian celebrated her boyfriend’s big day with balloons and a custom cake, which was decorated with a picture of Bendjima as a young boy.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Instead of immediately revealing where the pair had jetted off to, Kardashian began sharing many photos of the lovebirds enjoying time together in Egypt, where they had previously vacationed together.

She also went on to post multiple photos of the pair enjoying the Christmas holiday together and snuggling up together in a variety of locations.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Explaining the reason behind her frequent trips with Bendjima, Kardashian explained in a January episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians that getting out of town was the “easiest way” to keep their relationship separate from her life as a mother to her three kids with ex Scott Disick.

“I have realized in life that I need the balance,” she said. “It is hard to balance being in a relationship, work and my children. I just think that it’s really important for me to be there for them, and even though I want to go away and travel and do things for myself, it’s hard to find the balance of allowing myself to do that and not feel guilty.”

“I’ve definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn’t travel without the kids and I think it is important to take time — especially because my relationship is important to me and those worlds aren’t colliding right now — just making sure that I make time for both,” she continued. “I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I’m at home, and I think it makes me the best mom that I can be.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

A source previously told PEOPLE in December that things between Kardashian and Bendjima, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, are “definitely serious.”

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” remarked the insider. “Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”