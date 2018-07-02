Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Share Passionate Kiss After Couples Workout in Italy

That’s amore!

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima have been on a romantic getaway abroad for the last two weeks.

On Sunday, the two were spotted sharing a passionate kiss after a couples workout at their hotel in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima BACKGRID

The couple arrived in Italy last month. After spending about a week traveling solo, they were recently joined by a few family friends, plus her three kids with ex Scott Disick: sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5.

Kardashian, 28, and Bendjima, 25, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, took their relationship public in Cannes last May. In the months since, they’ve enjoyed several trips to luxe locations, from St. Tropez to Egypt, and their blossoming romance was documented on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In December, a source told PEOPLE things between Kardashian and Bendjima are “definitely serious.”

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” said the insider. “Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”