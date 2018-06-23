Bikini-Clad Kourtney Kardashian Has Mediterranean Makeout with Younes Bendjima While Swimming in Italy

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima sure appear to be enjoying their Italian getaway.

The couple were photographed sharing a sweet kiss on Friday, as they swam in the crystal clear blue waters off the coast of Capri.

Their Mediterranean makeout comes as Kardashian, 39, and Bendjima, 25, spent a day out at sea on a private boat, sunbathing in revealing bathing suits.

Kardashian’s orange bikini by Lisa Marie Fernandez featured buttons and ruffles, giving it a retro feel. Bendjima, meanwhile, kept it classic in a short black bathing suit.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima BACKGRID

Both shared videos of their day together on their respective Instagram Stories.

Part of their day included a trip to one of the island’s stunning caves, where both Kardashian and Bendjima took a dip in the illuminating waters.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her model boyfriend also posed for a photo together, which Kardashian dressed up by putting a shark emoji over Bendjima’s face.

Earlier in the week, the pair explored the streets of Rome, hitting up all the must-see tourist spots, including the beautiful Castel Sant’angelo and the iconic Trevi Fountain, where she and Bendjima tossed some change into the water for good luck.

“Make a wish,” the mom of three captioned a GIF of her throwing a coin over her shoulder at the famous site.

RELATED VIDEO: From Private Jets to Exotic Villas: Learn How to Vacation in Style Like the Kardashians!

Kardashian and Bendjima first sparked dating rumors in May 2017 in Cannes, France, and have been traveling the globe together ever since.

Their recent enviable outings include a trip to the Caribbean island of Turks and Caicos with friends and family, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, a romantic getaway in the Mexican jungle and a hip staycation in a decked-out airstream in Malibu.