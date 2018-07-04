Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Are 'Getting Serious' as They Vacation with Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian‘s jet-setting romance with Younes Bendjima is far from a summer fling.

“She is incredibly happy with Younes,” a source tells PEOPLE. “They are getting serious. Younes is very close to her kids and loves spending time with them. The kids really like him.”

Kardashian, 39, and Bendjima, 25, have been vacationing in Italy for weeks, and her three children with ex Scott Disick — sons Mason, 8, Reign, 3, and daughter Penelope, 5 — joined the couple this week.

“Kourtney is having the best time in Europe,” the source adds.

Last week, photographers even captured the reality star and boxer/model sharing a passionate kiss after working out at their hotel in Portofino.

Kardashian, 39, and Bendjima, 25, who were first introduced during a trip to Paris in October 2016, took their relationship public in Cannes last May. In the months since, they’ve enjoyed several trips to luxe locations, from St. Tropez to Egypt, and their blossoming romance was documented on the most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In December, a source told PEOPLE things between Kardashian and Bendjima are “definitely serious.”

“No one thought their relationship would last this long, but Kourtney is very happy,” said the insider. “Younes has met her kids. Kourtney’s family really likes him. He’s the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about her.”