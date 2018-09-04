Kourtney Kardashian Reunites with Younes Bendjima for Dinner 1 Month After Split

Back on?

Almost a month after their split, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima have reunited. The pair was spotted picking up dinner to go from Bui sushi restaurant in Malibu on Monday night, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

According to the outlet, after picking up their food, the two drove along the Pacific Coast Highway until they found a parking spot, where they watched the sunset from inside the car. Hours later, they were seen in Calabasas getting In N Out at the drive-thru before reportedly heading home to Kardashian’s gated community.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian ‘Distanced Herself from Her Sisters’ While Dating Younes Bendjima: Source

Kardashian, 39, first met Bendjima, 25, in Paris in October 2016 — just one night before her sister Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint. Bendjima, who is Algerian and speaks fluent French, acted as a translator throughout the ordeal.

By May 2017, PEOPLE confirmed that the two had started seeing each other, and they went public with their romance in Cannes later that month. The two were going strong as recently as July, when they took a romantic European vacation joined in part by the three kids she shares with ex Scott Disick.

In early August, PEOPLE confirmed they had called it quits, with a source revealing that “it didn’t end well” — not to mention the fact that the news broke as photos surfaced of Bendjima getting cozy with another woman in Mexico. (He insisted she was just a friend.)

RELATED: Kim and Khloé Kardashian Blast Kourtney’s Ex Younes Over Photo of Him with Another Woman

A second source told PEOPLE that the two had been having issues since returning from the trip to Europe.

“As soon as their long European vacation was over, they started having problems,” the source said. “Things were not great. He and Kourtney didn’t get along. They decided to take a break, but were not officially over. Now with the pictures of Younes in Mexico, they are definitely not getting back together.”

“Kourtney doesn’t play games. She seems okay with [the breakup],” the source added. “Younes was always supposed to be a rebound.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kim and Khloé Kardashian Attend Sister Therapy with Kourtney After Calling Her a ‘Raging Bitch’

Another source previously told PEOPLE that the mother of three is “happy being single for now.”

“Kourtney is doing great,” the source said. “She isn’t seeing Younes. After all the drama with Scott over the years, she wasn’t going to put up with any drama from Younes. She cut him off. She is focused on her kids and herself.”